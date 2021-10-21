6 Conference USA teams eye AAC move

The American Athletic Conference's latest rebuild leaves Conference USA in a precarious position.

Six schools from Conference USA – UAB, UTSA, Rice, North Texas, Charlotte and Florida Atlantic – have applied for membership with the American and are expected to be accepted by the end of the week, according to two people with knowledge of the process who spoke with The Associated Press.

An announcement could come as soon as today. The people spoke to AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the league was not yet prepared to make its expansion plans public.

The shuffling is part of the fallout stemming from the latest round of conference realignment that kicked off this summer when Oklahoma and Texas decided to bolt the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference.

The American was in the market for new members after three of its most successful schools – Cincinnati, Houston and Central Florida – announced in September they would be joining the Big 12.

Those moves are expected by the 2023 football season, and the American hopes to have its six new members in place when the departing schools leave. The result would be a 14-team conference, with four schools in Texas – the three new members and SMU.

Basketball

Gonzaga's Few pleads to DUI

Gonzaga coach Mark Few has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor driving under the influence in Idaho and must pay a fine of $1,000 in lieu of spending four days in jail, according to court documents. He must also perform 24 hours of community service and his driver's license was suspended until Nov. 5.

Jim Boylen to coach Team USA

Jim Boylen has been picked to coach USA Basketball next month in the first window of qualifying for the 2023 Basketball World Cup. Boylen's team will be composed primarily of G League players, and the roster is yet to be finalized.

Football

Ex-WSU coach sues after firing

Former Washington State coach Nick Rolovich's termination for refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccination was unlawful and an attack on his Catholic faith, his attorney said Wednesday. Attorney Brian Fahling also said in a statement that Rolovich intends to take legal action and that the litigation will detail what the attorney called athletic director Pat Chun's “animus towards Coach Rolovich's sincerely held religious beliefs” and his dishonesty at the expense of the former coach. Rolovich and four of his assistants were fired Monday for not complying with the governor's mandate that all state employees be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

NFL, Black retirees reach settlement

The NFL agreed to end race-based adjustments in dementia testing that critics said made it difficult for Black retirees to qualify for awards in the $1 billion settlement of concussion claims, according to a proposed deal filed Wednesday in federal court. The revised testing plan follows public outrage over the use of “race-norming,” a practice that came to light only after two former NFL players filed a civil rights lawsuit over it in 2019. The adjustments, critics say, may have prevented hundreds of Black players suffering from dementia to win awards that average $500,000 or more.

Racing

Lundgaard to join Rahal team

Christian Lundgaard will leave European racing and switch to IndyCar next season in a third seat for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.