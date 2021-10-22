AAC picks up 6 teams from Conference USA

The American Athletic Conference is adding UAB, Texas-San Antonio, Rice, North Texas, Charlotte and Florida Atlantic to the league, replacing three schools that are scheduled to depart for the Big 12 and growing to 14 teams.

The AAC announced the additions Thursday, a move that it hopes will stabilize the conference in the short term and allow it to withstand future poaching of its members by wealthier leagues.

The conference said when exactly the new members join is still to be determined.

The AAC's move strips Conference USA of six schools, leaving that league both searching for new members and trying to fend off other poachers.

Basketball

Purdue's Williams on award list

Purdue forward Trevion Williams was one of 20 players named to the Karl Malone Award Watch List.The award is given annually to the best power forward in the country.

Celtics cut out of China market

Chinese broadcaster and NBA partner Tencent is not showing current or archived Boston Celtics games on its platforms, in apparent response to comments that Celtics center Enes Kanter made to advocate Tibetan independence. Kanter, as part of a series of social media posts, also called Chinese President Xi Jinping a “dictator.”

Football

Former Cowboy stepping away

Former Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Brandon Knight, a former lineman with the Hoosiers, says he's taking a break from football to address his mental health. Knight, 24, went from the Cowboys to Baltimore via waivers this week, but he did not report to the Ravens.

Signings

The Green Bay Packers on Thursday signed outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus. A first-round pick by the Houston Texans in 2012, Mercilus had 57 sacks in nine-plus seasons. …

Wide receiver/return specialist Andre Roberts signed with the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday after being released earlier this week by the Houston Texans. Roberts is in his 11th season and is one of the league's top kick and punt returns.

Golf

Results

Japanese golfer Hiroshi Iwata shot a 7-under 63 Thursday to take the first-round lead at the PGA Tour's Zozo Championship. …

Jin Young Ko had 14 straight under-60 rounds, tying her with Annika Sorenstam (2005) and So Yeon Ryu (2015-17) for the most in tour history, going into Thursday's first round. But Ko finished with a 1-under 71 after a birdie on the 18th hole on the par-72, 6,726-yard LPGA International Busan course. Ko was seven strokes strokes behind leader Na Rin An, who shot 64. In Gee Chun and Ju Young Pak had 65s and were tied for second. …

Jeff Winther shot an 8-under 62 to take a one-shot lead after the first round of the Mallorca Open on Thursday.

Gymnastics

Russian wins all-around gold

Angelina Melnikova of Russia won the women's all-around final Thursday to claim the first gold medal of the gymnastics world championships. Defending champion Simone Biles and Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Sunisa Lee of the United States did not take part.