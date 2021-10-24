Ants use No. 3 pick on shooting guard

The Mad Ants, who open training camp Monday in Indianapolis, added four players to their roster through Saturday's G League Draft.

Fort Wayne's first-round pick (third overall) was shooting guard Gabe York, who played last season in the Israeli Premier League and averaged 9.2 points. He won the G League's Sportsmanship Award in 2019 with Lakeland.

The Mad Ants also added guard Ian DuBose, guard Jordan Allen and forward Will Vorhees.

The first pick in the G League draft was Shamorie Ponds to Delaware, followed by Tyler Hagedorn to College Park, which is coached by former Fort Wayne coach Steve Gansey.

The Mad Ants open thir season Nov. 6 at Memorial Coliseum against Windy City.

Golf

On the links

Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama held on to a one-stroke lead at the PGA Tour's Zozo Championship on Saturday after a 2-under 68 which included a bogey on his last hole to make things interesting heading into the final round. Cameron Tringale, who also shot 68, trailed by three strokes going to the final hole Saturday but his birdie and Matsuyama's bogey reduced the lead to just one. Sebastian Munoz (68), Brendan Steele (70) and Matt Wallace (70), were tied for third, four strokes behind Matsuyama. …

Hee Jeong Lim has a four-stroke lead going into the final round of the LPGA Tour's BMW Ladies Championship after a 7-under 65 on Saturday. Lim had a 54-hole total of 18-under 198 on the LPGA International Busan course. Fellow South Korean players Jin Young Ko (67) and Na Rin An (69) were tied for second. American Danielle Kang shot 69 and was five strokes behind Lim and tied for third. …

Steve Flesch birdied the par-4 18th hole for a 5-under 67 and a two-stroke lead over Bernhard Langer and Steven Alker on Saturday in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, the first of three PGA Tour Champions playoff events. …

Seeking his first European Tour win, Jeff Winther reclaimed the lead at the Mallorca Open with an 8-under 62 on Saturday. The Dane is two shots clear of Spain's Jorge Campillo, who had a third-round 64.

Miscellaneous

Blackhawks put Kane in protocol

Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane missed practice on Saturday because of the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Fellow forward Ryan Carpenter and defenseman Erik Gustafsson also missed practice for the same reason.

Brazilian claims gold on vault

Rebeca Andrade of Brazil added a world title to her Tokyo Olympic gold medal in vault and also won a silver medal in uneven bars on Saturday at the gymnastics world championships. Asia D'Amato of Italy took silver with 14.083 points while all-around champion Angelina Melnikova of Russia was third with 13.966.

Shiffrin takes 1st in giant slalom

Mikaela Shiffrin won the season-opening women's World Cup giant slalom on Saturday, beating world champion Lara Gut-Behrami in a close fight for her 70th career victory.

Racing

Gibbs wins Xfinity race

Ty Gibbs picked up his fourth Xfinity victory of the season Saturday at Kansas Speedway and stopped title contenders AJ Allmendinger, Austin Cindric and anyone else from advancing to the championship round. Gibbs isn't eligible for the Xfinity Series championship, so all four spots in the finale remained open headed into next week's race at Martinsville Speedway.

Verstappen takes Formula One pole

Formula One's dramatic title race took another turn when Max Verstappen edged title rival Lewis Hamilton for the pole at the Circuit of the Americas, where the seven-time champion Hamilton has dominated. Verstappen won the pole at the buzzer by a mere .209 seconds.