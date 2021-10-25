Ex-Legend to attend Ants training camp

Former North Side basketball player TreVion Crews, who was a first team NAIA All-American last season at Bethel, is on the Mad Ants' training camp roster announced Sunday.

The 16 players also include Daxter Miles Jr., who has played for Fort Wayne in the past.

The Mad Ants open training camp today in Indianapolis with guards Gabe York, Duane Washington Jr., Terry Taylor, Keifer Sykes, Miles, DeJon Jarreau, Nate Hinton, Crews, Devonte Bandoo and Jordan Allen, forwards Justin Anderson, Bennie Boatright, Stephen Domingo and Ian DuBose, and centers Jabari Craig and Derek Culver. Washington and Jarreau are on two-way contracts with the NBA's Indiana Pacers.

The Mad Ants open their 15th season Nov. 6 at Memorial Coliseum against the Windy City Bulls.

Baseball

Report: Cardinals to hire manager

ESPN reported Sunday the Cardinals are planning to hire Oliver Marmol as their manager. Marmol, 35, was drafted by the Cardinals in 2007 and played in the organization until 2010. Marmol has most recently served as the Cardinals bench coach.

Golf

Matsuyama takes Zozo title

In Chiba, Japan, Hideki Matsuyama had three birdies in five holes on the back nine and closed with an eagle for a 5-under 65 and a five-stroke victory in the Zozo Championship.

64-year-old wins Champions event

Bernhard Langer became the oldest winner in PGA Tour Champions history Sunday when the 64-year-old made a 6-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole to beat Doug Barron in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic.

Ko beats Lim in LPGA playoff

Jin Young Ko closed with an 8-under 64 and birdied the first playoff hole to beat Hee Jeong Lim and win the BMW Ladies Championship, the 200th victory on the LPGA Tour by a South Korean player.

Dane get 1-shot win at Mallorca

Jeff Winther of Denmark closed with an even-par 70 for a one-shot victory in the Mallorca Golf Open, his first European Tour title.

Gymnastics

China's Hu wins 2 golds at Worlds

China's Hu Xuwei upstaged Tokyo Olympic champion Daiki Hashimoto of Japan to win the horizontal bar gold medal on the final day of the 50th artistic gymnastics world championships Sunday. Hu edgde Hashimoto by .100 of a point. It was the second gold on the day for Hu. He also won the parallel bars.

High schools

All-State tennis players named

Carroll junior Griffin Martin and Homestead sophomore Stephen Meier were named first team All-State singles players by the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association. Bellmont senior Cole Shifferly was second team singles, and Carroll junior Conner Gibson and sophomore Matt Kosnik and Homestead sophomores Alex Graber and Matthew Otten earned second team doubles honors. Honorable mentions include Vittorio Bona of East Noble, Ethan Koeneman of Carroll, Ben Gerig of Concordia, Aaron Brandenberger of Leo, Jared Sagan of Homestead and Carson Kitchen of Huntington North. Honorable mention doubles teams include Max Bender and Carver Miller of East Noble and Reid Eckert and Matthew Weill of Huntington North.

Skating

US ice dancers go out on top

Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue won the final Skate America of their careers on Sunday by a tiny margin. The U.S. ice dancers maintained their lead from Saturday's rhythm dance and won the first Grand Prix of the figure skating season with a total of 209.54 points.