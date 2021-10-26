Cardinals introduce 35-year-old manager

As Oliver Marmol transitioned into a coaching career with the St. Louis Cardinals, it became clear he had the potential to become a big league manager one day. That day arrived Monday – a little earlier than expected.

The 35-year-old Marmol was promoted from bench coach to the majors' youngest manager, taking over the Cardinals almost two weeks after Mike Shildt was fired in a surprise move.

“I really felt like Oli was going to be a major league manager at some point. I did not think it was necessarily going to be 2022,” said John Mozeliak, the president of baseball operations for the Cardinals.

Marmol is the team's youngest manager since Marty Marion at age 34 in 1951. Marmol, a New Jersey native who traces his lineage to the Dominican Republic, also becomes the franchise's second minority manager; Cuban-born Mike González managed the team for parts of the 1938 and 1940 seasons.

Marmol was picked by St. Louis in the sixth round of the 2007 amateur draft out of the College of Charleston, but his playing career stalled at Class A Palm Beach. After coaching and managing in the minors, he joined the Cardinals' major league staff in 2017 as the first base coach. He spent the past three years as the bench coach.

Baseball

Griffey Jr. buys stake in Mariners

Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. will be part of the Seattle Mariners ownership group. The Mariners announced Monday that their most famous former player has also become the first one to purchase a stake in the ballclub. The purchase had been years in the making. Mariners Chairman John Stanton said Griffey purchased shares from another minority owner who still retains a stake in the club.

Football

Texas Tech fires head coach

Texas Tech fired coach Matt Wells on Monday, two days after the Red Raiders couldn't hold a two-touchdown halftime lead in a loss at home to Kansas State. The Red Raiders (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) didn't win consecutive conference games under Wells. Texas Tech was 13-17 overall and 7-16 in conference under Wells. Kingsbury was 19-35 in league play in six seasons.

Leo coach gets Colts accolade

Leo football coach Jared Sauder was named the Week 10 Coach of the Week by Indianapolis Colts Youth Football. The award was announced Monday after Sauder's Lions beat East Noble 32-29 in the first round of the Class 4A Sectional 19. This is the second week in a row that a local coach has won the weekly award. Snider's Kurt Tippmann was named Coach of the Week after beating Bishop Luers for a share of the SAC title in the final week of the regular season.

Miscellaneous

Canada hockey beats US women

Sarah Fillier scored twice, including the go-ahead goal with 3:58 remaining, and Canada beat the United States 3-2 in Game 2 of the rivals' nine-game pre-Olympic series Monday. Victoria Bach also scored for Canada, which opened the series with a 3-1 win Friday. Cayla Barnes had a goal and an assist and Amanda Kessel also scored for the U.S.

Ex-Hoyas coach pleads to bribery

A former Georgetown University tennis coach pleaded guilty in Boston federal court in the college admissions bribery case. Gordon Ernst was accused of accepting more than $2 million to help the children of wealthy parents get into the school.

Rosters named for Davis Cup

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic and U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev headline the rosters announced Monday for the Davis Cup Finals that begin next month. Eighteen countries will participate in group-stage matches starting Nov. 25 on indoor hard courts in Madrid; Innsbruck, Austria; and Turin, Italy. After quarterfinals in those cities, the semifinals and final will be held in Madrid.