NFL to keep report on Washington secret

NEW YORK – The NFL is not going to issue a report on its 10-month investigation into allegations the Washington Football Team engaged in harassment and abuse because of its promise to protect the identities of those who testified, Commissioner Roger Goodell said on Tuesday.

Also Tuesday, the league said it was encouraged by the progress made in preventing any major spreads of COVID-19 among its teams, while concerned about an increase in soft tissue injuries.

Dr. Allen Sills, the league's chief medical officer, noted at the first in-person owners meetings since December 2019 that a low positive COVID-19 rate between 0.04% and 0.06% is due greatly to vaccinations and protocols working. Nearly 100,000 COVID-19 tests have been taken, 1,200 a day on average across the league.

So far, 94.1% of players are vaccinated, as well as 100% of team and league staff.

Colleges

NCAA falls short of equity goal

The NCAA has fallen short of its commitment to gender equity, spending more on male athletes on average than female ones, according a new report. The latest report shows spending per Division I and national championship participants, excluding basketball, was about $1,700 less for women's participants than men's in 2018-19. The NCAA spent $4,285 per men's participant versus $2,588 on women.

Football

Ex-Detroit LB Mike Lucci dies

Mike Lucci, a Pro Bowl linebacker who played nine seasons with the Detroit Lions, died Tuesday at age 81. Lucci died after an extended illness, according to an obituary posted by Glick Family Funeral Home in Boca Raton, Florida.

Packers' Lazard put on COVID list

Allen Lazard joined 2020 All-Pro wideout Davante Adams on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday. Adams was placed on the list Monday.

Tomlin has no interest in USC

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday he considers it a “joke” that his name has popped up as a potential candidate for places such as Southern California.

Giants' Peppers out for season

The New York Giants have placed safety Jabrill Peppers on injured reserve with a rupture to the ACL and a high ankle sprain on his right leg. He will miss the rest of the season.

Former Patriot faces charges

Former New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung was charged Tuesday in Massachusetts with assault and battery on a family or household member. Prosecutors allege he pushed a woman to the ground, slapped her in the face and broke her phone Monday outside of her home in Milton.

Illini quarterback out for season

Illinois quarterback Artur Sitkowski will miss the rest of the season after breaking his left arm against Penn State.

High Schools

Cheer teams set for competition

Among local teams competing at the IASP Scholastic Cheerleading Championship on Nov. 6 at New Castle High School are Homestead (Varsity A), Bishop Dwenger (Varsity B) and Carroll (Varsity Coed). The teams earned spots as state finalists after competing at the Indiana Cheer Championship Varsity Prelims at North Central High School.