Ex-Blackhawks coach resigns from Panthers

Joel Quenneville is out as coach of the Florida Panthers after revelations this week showed the former Chicago Blackhawks coach was aware of 2010 sexual assault allegations against one of his assistant coaches and did nothing about it.

Quenneville resigned as coach of the Panthers on Thursday in the aftermath of a meeting with Gary Bettman about his role in the Blackhawks' mishandling of the allegation, which was made by former Chicago left wing Kyle Beach against then-Blackhawks video coach Brad Aldrich.

Quenneville previously denied knowledge of the allegation, which took place during the 2010 Stanley Cup playoffs, but a report published Tuesday by Chicago law firm Jenner & Block, as well as assertions made by Beach in an interview with The Sports Network's “SportsCentre” on Wednesday, contradicted the coach.

In July, Quenneville told the Associated Press he “first learned of these allegations through the media earlier this summer.” He stood by the statement Wednesday and was still allowed to coach later in the day, but he did not speak to reporters following the Panthers' 4-1 win. General manager Bill Zito read a prepared statement in Quenneville's place and did not take questions.

BASEBALL

Melvin to be new Padres manager

The San Diego Padres have hired Bob Melvin from the Oakland Athletics as their new manager, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the hiring hadn't been officially announced. Melvin, 60, replaces Jayce Tingler, who was fired Oct. 6.

BASKETBALL

Bob Ferry, NBA exec, dies at 84

Bob Ferry, a two-time NBA executive of the year who was general manager for the Washington Bullets when they won their only championship in 1978, has died. He was 84. Ferry became the team's GM in 1973 and held that position until 1990. Ferry won executive of the year honors in 1979 and 1982.

NBA roundup

In Philadelphia, Joel Embiid shook off pain in his right knee and scored 30 points and grabbed 18 rebounds to lead the 76ers to a 110-102 win over the Detroit Pistons. ...

In Chicago, Kemba Walker scored 21 points, RJ Barrett added 20 and the New York Knicks hung on to hand the Chicago Bulls their first loss of the season 104-103. Chicago star Zack LaVine finished with 25 points, despite playing with a torn ligament in his left thumb.

GOLF

Pair share lead in Bermuda at 65

Brandon Hagy and Chad Ramey avoided the worst of the wind to each shoot 6-under 65 to share the lead in the Bermuda Championship when the opening round at Port Royal in Southampton, Bermuda, was halted by darkness.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Commitments, signings

Snider senior Karson Jenkins announced he has committed to play basketball at Barry, a Division II school in Miami Shores, Florida. ... Carroll announced that Rhya Holliday will sign with the Huntington women's soccer team Nov. 10. Her teammate Emma Fisher will be sign with the John Jay College of Criminal Justice soccer team the same day.

Adams Central moves game

Tonight's Class A Sectional 44 semifinal football game between Southwood and Adams Central has been moved to the Bluffton stadium. Kickoff will still be at 7 p.m. The move was made due to field conditions at Adams Central. Tickets that have already been bought are still valid, and tickets can be bought at the gate for $6.