Pacers lose to Nets, stay winless on road

NEW YORK – LaMarcus Aldridge scored 17 of his 21 points in the second half, reaching 20,000 for his career, to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 105-98 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.

James Harden broke out of an early-season slump with 29 points and Kevin Durant added 22 as the Nets evened their record at 3-3.

Aldridge became the 48th player in league history and the seventh active player to score 20,000 points.

Indiana dropped to 1-5 and 0-4 on the road despite 28 points from Torrey Craig. Chris Duarte added 19, Domantas Sabonis contributed 16 and Jeremy Lamb chipped in with 12.

BASKETBALL

Mad Ants cut draft pick DuBose

The Mad Ants released Ian DuBose, a second-round draft pick in last weekend's G League draft, to bring their roster to 16 as they try to get to 12 for the season opener. The G League also announced that its annual Winter Showcase will, as expected, return to Las Vegas.

Bulls' Williams injures wrist

Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams will be sidelined for four to six months after he hurt his left wrist Thursday night in a 104-103 home loss to the New York Knicks. Williams, 20, needs surgery to repair torn ligaments, the team announced Friday.

COLLEGES

Ball State gets touted transfer

The Ball State men's basketball program announced the addition of highly touted transfer Luke Brown, the No. 4 all-time leading scorer in Indiana high school basketball history. During his career at Blackford High School in Hartford City, he amassed 3,011 points. Although Brown will have four years to play for the Cardinals, Ball State is reviewing options for his immediate eligibility. He comes to Ball State from Stetson.

Indiana Tech men lose to Wesleyan

Dan Largey scored a game-high 30 points as No. 9 Indiana Wesleyan took a 19-point halftime lead and cruised to a 90-82 win over Indiana Tech in the first round of the WHAC-Crossroads League Challenge in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Josh Kline led four players in double-digit scoring with 17 points as Tech lost its season opener.

Marshall latest to leave C-USA

Marshall is moving to the Sun Belt Conference, becoming the ninth school to reveal plans to depart the dwindling Conference USA. Conference USA currently has only five members – UTEP, Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee State, Florida International and Western Kentucky – committed to the league long-term.

GOLF

Canadian leads Bermuda event

Taylor Pendrith of Canada ran off five straight birdies at the turn and flirted with a sub-60 round until settling for two closing pars and a 10-under 61 at Port Royal in Southampton, Bermuda, for a one-shot lead over Patrick Rodgers going into the weekend at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Area signing

Wawasee senior Grant Brooks will sign Nov. 11 to play baseball at Butler.