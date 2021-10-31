COVID forces Nagy to miss game today

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy will miss today's game against San Francisco because of the NFL's COVID-19 protocol.

The team announced Saturday that special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will serve as head coach against the 49ers.

Nagy said Monday he had tested positive for COVID-19. The 43-year-old coach is vaccinated.

Auto racing

DeJoria leads Funny Car

Alexis DeJoria topped Funny Car qualifying for second straight event in the Dodge/SRT NHRA Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. She took the No. 1 with her Friday pass of 3.896 seconds at 327.03 mph in a Toyota Camry. She'll try for her second straight win today.

COLLEGES

Tech women beat Saint Francis

Kyra Whitaker scored a game-high 23 points to lead No. 14 Indiana Tech (2-0) to an 80-74 win over Saint Francis at the Schaefer Center. Emiuly Parrett led the Cougars (0-1) with 13 points.

Saint Francis men stay perfect

Junior guard Antwaan Cushingberry scored a game-high 31 points, forward David Ejah added 17 and Dan McKeeman had 11 as Saint Francis moved to 3-0 with an 80-63 win over Aquinas at the Goshen College Comfort Inn Halloween Classic in Goshen.

FOOTBALL

Giants to be without Barkley

The New York Giants announced that five players, including running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver Kenny Golladay, will miss Monday night's game in Kansas City due to injuries. Linebackers Lorenzo Carter and Carter Coughlin, and safety Nate Ebner are also out with ankle injuries.

GOLF

Canadian builds lead to 3 strokes

Canadian Taylor Pendrith's ran off four straight birdies around the turn at Port Royal in Southampton, Bermuda, and then picked up two more birdies late in his round for a 6-under 65 and three-shot lead after the third round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

HOCKEY

Beach talks to Bettman, Fehr

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman talked to Kyle Beach on Saturday about what the league can do to better protect its players after the former first-round pick said he was sexually assaulted by an assistant coach in 2010 and his allegations were largely ignored by the Chicago Blackhawks. Donald Fehr, the leader of the NHL players' association, also met with Beach in a separate video conference call. Susan Loggans, an attorney representing Beach, said Bettman expressed his “sincere regret” over what Beach had experienced. He also offered the NHL's help with psychological services for him and his family and anything else that the league had available.

Red Wings fall to Maple Leafs

In Toronto, John Tavares had a goal and two assists and Petr Mrazek made 26 saves for his first victory with Toronto in the Maple Leafs' 5-4 victory over the Detroit Red Wings.