Homestead girls 8th in preseason poll

Homestead is the top-ranked local team in the IBCA girls basketball 2021-22 preseason poll, which was released Sunday. The Spartans, who went 20-6 last year, will begin this season ranked No. 8.

Carroll (25-3) is ranked No. 13, and is the only other local team to start the season in the top 20.

Defending Class 4A state champion Crown Point starts the season No. 1 after receiving 16 first-place votes. The Class 3A runner-up South Bend Washington will open at No. 2 and North Central is ranked third.

Local teams receiving votes include Angola, Snider, South Side, Garrett, Norwell and Warsaw.

AUTO RACING

Torrence takes Top Fuel title

Steve Torrence raced to his 10th Top Fuel victory of the season and 50th overall at the Dodge//SRT NHRA Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Speedway to move closer to his fourth straight championship. In the 1,000th event in NHRA history, Cruz Pedregon won in Funny Car, Dallas Glenn in Pro Stock and Steve Johnson in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

BASEBALL

Jerry Remy, ex-player, dies

Jerry Remy, a Boston Red Sox second baseman who went on to become a local icon as a television broadcaster, has died of cancer. He was 68. The Red Sox confirmed that Remy died on Saturday night. He had a long and public struggle with lung cancer, and drew thunderous applause at Fenway Park last month when he threw out the ceremonial first pitch at a playoff game while using an oxygen tube.

BASKETBALL

Harden leads Nets past Pistons

James Harden had 18 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists in New York to power the Brooklyn Nets to a 117-91 rout of the Detroit Pistons.

COLLEGES

Patterson out as TCU coach

TCU and football Gary Patterson have mutually agreed to immediately part ways. The announcement came Sunday night, a day after the Horned Frogs (3-5, 1-4 Big 12) lost 31-12 at Kansas State. It was their fifth loss in six games. Patterson leaves TCU with a 181-79 record in 21 seasons.

GOLF

Australian wins 1st PGA Tour title

Lucas Herbert of Australia shot a 2-under 69 to win the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in Southampton, Bermuda. He finished at 15-under 269. His first PGA Tour victory, and third worldwide, sends him to the Masters for the first time.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Commitment

Leo junior Gracen Norris announced that she has committed to play volleyball at Bethel.

HOCKEY

K's lose Murphy to AHL club

Matt Murphy, who scored in his return to the Komets in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Kalamazoo Wings, has been called up by the American Hockey League's Belleville Senators. Murphy. a defenseman, who was part of last season's Kelly Cup championship team, had started the season with the Senators and was released before, last week, re-signing with the Komets.

Growlers find temporary home

The Newfoundland Growlers will play their first six home games at Conception Bay South, Newfoundland, instead of in Toronto. The Growlers were booted from their home in St. John's, Newfoundland, last week in the latest saga between the ECHL's 2019 Kelly Cup champions and the city. The Growlers had planned to play in Toronto, for six games but said the logistical issues made it difficult. The Growlers have threatened litigation to play again at the Mile One Centre in St. John's.

Blue Jackets win 1st road game

Jakub Voracek scored the lone goal in a shootout, and Joonas Korpisalo had 39 saves for Columbus as the Blue Jackets edged the New Jersey Devils 4-3 in Newark, New Jersey, the Blue Jackets' first road win.