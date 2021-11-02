K's captain Boudens suspended 2 games

Komets captain Matthew Boudens has been suspended two games by the ECHL, and fined an undisclosed amount of money, for his hit Saturday on the Kalamazoo Wings' Brenden Miller.

Boudens was assessed a major penalty for boarding 18:15 into the third period at Wings Event Center and the infraction set up Justin Miller for the game-winning power-play goal as the Wings won 4-3.

Boudens will miss the games Friday and Saturday – at Memorial Coliseum against the Cincinnati Cyclones and at Wheeling against the Nailers – but could return for Sunday's game against the Toledo Walleye in Toledo.

The newly minted Komets captain has two goals, three points, a minus-1 rating and 13 penalty minutes in two games for the Komets (1-1-0) this season.

BASKETBALL

No tickets on sale for Ants opener

The Mad Ants' season opener is Saturday at Memorial Coliseum, but single-game tickets were still not on sale as of Monday afternoon. The Mad Ants said there was a “programming issue” with TicketMaster that was in the process of being resolved.

COLLEGES

PFW closes out fall golf season

Hunter Mefford turned in the best round of the week for the Purdue Fort Wayne men's golf team with a 73 in the final round of the Daniel Island Intercollegiate in Charleston, South Carolina. Mefford's 73 put him at 231 for the week, tying for 69th. Tyler Green had the best weeklong performance for the Mastodons, as he finished in a tie for 56th, with 77-81-73–227. The Mastodons finished 19th with a score of 932. Seton Hall won the tournament with a score of 858. Purdue Fort Wayne's fall season is over.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Norwell girls fifth in 3A poll

Norwell will open the season as the top-ranked area girls basketball team in its class according to the ICGSA preseason poll. The Knights are ranked No. 5 in Class 3A. Garrett is in eighth in Class 3A, followed by Angola (tied for 16th) and Concordia at 18th. Homestead will open the season ranked eighth in Class 4A, followed by Carroll in 18th and South Side and Snider, who are tied for 19th. Blackhawk Christian opens the season ranked No. 13 in Class A.

Area signings

Carroll seniors Ali Sparks (PFW, track and field) and Kaley Matney (Cedarville volleyball) will sign with their colleges Nov. 10 at Carroll.

All-ACAC team for volleyball set

ACAC volleyball regular-season and tournament champion Heritage claimed three of the seven players on the all-conference team: Allison Richman, Layla Meyers and Kate Zellers. South Adams, which fell in the Class 2A semistate championship Saturday, is represented by Carlie Sealscott and Taylor Braun on the first team. Sealscott was also named the conference player of the year. Reagan Salzbrenner of Woodlan was also named to the first team.

All-NECC soccer teams named

West Noble, the boys NECC soccer regular-season and tournament champion and a Class 2A regional runner-up, had six players recognized in the all-conference team: Brian Diaz, Diego Flores, Eric Galarza, Alex Liera, Julio Macias and Henry Torres. Westview, the Class A state champion, had five boys named to the all-conference team. Garrett had three players named to the team: Jasen Bailey, Braydon Kennedy and Chase Leech. Central Noble's Cameron Elias and Ryan Schroeder and Angola's AJ Hershel were also named to the team. The girls all-conference list includes Maddie Dailey, Frances Krebs and Chae Hutchins of Angola and Meghan Kiebel and Naomi Leffers of Central Noble. Garrett is represented by Lexi Gordon and West Noble by Neyda Macias and Sherlyn Torres.

HOCKEY

Blackhawks get 1st win of season

In Chicago, Patrick Kane had three goals and an assist in his return to the lineup, and the Blackhawks beat the Ottawa Senators 5-1 in for Chicago's first win of the season. Marc-Andre Fleury made 29 saves.