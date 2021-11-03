Ex-North Side star waived by Mad Ants

The Mad Ants waived former North Side player TreVion Crews, who was a first team NAIA All-American last season at Bethel, along with Jordan Allen, Devonte Bandoo and Derek Culver.

This brings the roster to 10 players, not including those on two-way contracts with the NBA's Indiana Pacers (Duane Washington Jr. and DeJon Jarreau), and no more cuts are expected before Saturday's season opener at Memorial Coliseum against Windy City.

As of 3:30 p.m., tickets still were not on sale for the game. On Monday, the Mad Ants said there was a “programming issue” preventing those tickets being uploaded to Ticketmaster.

Baseball

Indians begin taking down sign

The Indians began removing the team's scripted logo atop the giant scoreboard at Progressive Field on Tuesday as they transition their name to the Guardians. A new “Guardians” sign will replace the old one and be erected before opening day 2022.

Basketball

Indiana Tech women win

The 14th-ranked Indiana Tech women's basketball team defeated Miami University–Hamilton 110-38 at the Schaefer Center on Kids Day. Emma Tuominen had a game-high 14 points and 10 rebounds while Erika Foy contributed 13 points and six rebounds. Bethany Worm chipped in 13 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals off the bench while Kyra Whitaker had 12 points and four assists. All 16 players who suited up for the Warriors registered a point in the win.

Illini's Cockburn gets suspended

The NCAA has suspended Illinois center Kofi Cockburn for the first three games of the season because he sold apparel and memorabilia before new regulations that allow athletes to participate in money-making ventures went into effect.

Football

ND's Hamilton to miss 2nd game

All-American Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton will miss a second straight game when the No. 8 Irish take on Navy on Saturday. Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said Hamilton “has made really good progress” in his rehab from the knee injury he suffered against USC on Oct. 23 and the Irish will reevaluate next week to determine whether the junior captain might play against Virginia on Nov. 13.

Ball State hangs on against Akron

Drew Plitt threw for three touchdowns, Justin Hall had a receiving and rushing touchdown and Carson Steele ran for 154 yards as Ball State held off Akron 31-25 at InfoCision Stadium in Akron, Ohio. The Cardinals (5-4, 3-2 MAC) led 28-10 after three quarters before the Zips (2-7, 1-4) made it 28-25 in the fourth quarter.

Hockey

Blackhawks meet ex-player's lawyer

The Chicago Blackhawks held settlement talks Tuesday with an attorney for an ex-player who is suing the team after he accused an assistant coach of sexual assault in 2010 and the team largely ignored the allegations. The sides met, according to Susan Loggans, who represents former first-round pick Kyle Beach. Loggans also is part of a second lawsuit against the team by a former high school student whom Brad Aldrich was convicted of assaulting in Michigan.

Soccer

Ex-FIFA officials accused of fraud

Former FIFA officials Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini were charged with fraud and other offenses by prosecutors in Switzerland on Tuesday after investigating a controversial $2 million payment that was made for six years.