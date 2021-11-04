Komets bringing back city native Siebenaler

Fort Wayne native Blake Siebenaler is rejoining the Komets after he was released Wednesday by Henderson of the higher-level American Hockey League.

Defenseman Connor Corcoran has been sent to Fort Wayne, too, by the Silver Knights. Meanwhile, defenseman D.J. King is off to Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League from Fort Wayne.

Siebenaler, 25, had five goals and 16 points in 47 games last season for the Komets, adding an assist in 13 playoff games.

Basketball

After delay, Ants tickets on sale

The Mad Ants' single-game tickets went on sale Wednesday morning in advance of Saturday's season opener at Memorial Coliseum against the Windy City Bulls. The posting of tickets had been delayed by what the team called a “programming issue.”

Oklahoma St. ban upheld by NCAA

The NCAA upheld a one-year postseason ban and other penalties against the Oklahoma State men's basketball program Wednesday. Last year, an NCAA infractions committee panel hit the Cowboys with numerous penalties related to findings that former assistant coach Lamont Evans accepted up to $22,000 in bribes intended to help steer athletes to certain financial advisers.

Football

Irish add 5-star '23 linebacker

Notre Dame added a high-profile in-state commitment to its 2023 recruiting class when five-star Merrillville linebacker Drayk Bowen chose the Irish over Clemson, Auburn and others. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Bowen is the top player in Indiana in the class, according to 247sports.com and the No. 28 player nationally, as well as the No. 2 linebacker. He is the second top 30 recruit in Notre Dame's 2023 class, which ranks third in the country.

Ex-Colts great Tom Matte dies

Tom Matte, who spent his entire 12-year NFL career as a gritty running back for the Baltimore Colts – except for a star turn for three games in 1965 as their quarterback in replacing an injured Johnny Unitas – has died. He was 82. Matte, who played at Ohio State, earned a Super Bowl ring with the 1970 Colts and retired in 1973.

Hockey

Coach's name taken off Cup

The Hockey Hall of Fame has covered the name of an assistant coach engraved on the Stanley Cup after the assistant was accused of sexually assaulting a player during the Chicago Blackhawks' run to the 2010 championship. Brad Aldrich's name was covered with X's on Sunday, the same day that the names of the 2020-21 champion Tampa Bay Lightning were added to the Cup, according to the Toronto-based Hall.

Crosby placed in COVID protocol

Pittsburgh placed Sidney Crosby and defenseman Brian Dumoulin in the COVID-19 protocol Wednesday after both tested positive. Coach Mike Sullivan said Crosby is dealing with mild symptoms and Dumoulin is asymptomatic.

Running

Boston Marathon returns fulls field

The Boston Marathon will return to a full field of 30,000 for next year's race. The Boston Athletic Association says proof of vaccination with a World Health Organization-certified vaccine will be required to pick up bib numbers before the race April 18.