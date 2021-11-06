Huntington runner commits to Colorado

Huntington North senior Addy Wiley, the fastest mile-runner in Indiana girls track history, announced Friday that she has verbally committed to run cross country and track at Colorado.

In 2019, Wiley won the 1,600-meter championship at the state finals as a freshman in 4:46.93. The pandemic canceled her sophomore track season, but this spring as a junior, she won the state championship in the 800 in 2:08.62 and defended her 1,600 title in 4:45.27.

In June, she won the Running Lane Championships mile in 4:38.14 in Madison, Alabama, to break the state girls record.

Wiley finished seventh at last week's cross country state finals in Terre Haute.

BASEBALL

Cubs claim lefty Miley off waivers

The Chicago Cubs added a veteran to their rotation, claiming left-hander Wade Miley off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds. Miley, 35, has a $10 million club option with a $1 million buyout. The Cubs likely will pick up the option after making the waiver claim.

Thousands cheer Braves parade

The Atlanta Braves were cheered by hundreds of thousands of fans in a two-stage parade celebrating the team's first World Series championship since 1995. Atlanta police estimated 300,000 to 400,000 fans attended the downtown portion of the parade. The fan turnout was similarly strong for the final mile of the parade, which ended at the Braves' current Truist Park in suburban Cobb County.

COLLEGES

Area roundup

Emma Tuominen scored 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as the Indiana Tech women (4-0) routed Judson 80-41 at the Schaefer Center. … Cassidy Crawford scored a game-high 18 points and added nine rebounds and six assists as the Saint Francis women (1-1) defeated Cardinal Stritch 83-58 at the Hutzell Center.

Liberty, 3 others to join C-USA

Conference USA announced that it will add Liberty, Jacksonville State, New Mexico State and Sam Houston State in 2023 as the league tries to replenish its ranks after having nine schools announce plans to leave in the last month. C-USA said its new members will join July 1, 2023.

GOLF

Roundup

Matthew Wolff shot a 3-under 68 at Mayakoba for a two-shot lead over Scottie Scheffler after two rounds of the World Wide Technology Championship in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico. …

Nino Bertasio carded a 2-under 69 for a two-shot lead after the second round of the Portugal Masters in Vilamoura, Portugal. …

The opening round of the TimberTech Championship in Boca Raton, Florida, was washed out by rain Friday, and the plan is to play 36 holes today on the PGA Tour Champions.

TENNIS

Djokovic reaches Paris semifinals

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic beat unseeded American Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-3 to reach the Paris Masters semifinals.