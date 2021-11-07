Goalie Harvey sharp in debut as K's win

Goaltender Samuel Harvey's debut for the Komets was a beauty: He stopped 46 of 48 shots as the Komets defeated the Wheeling Nailers 5-2 on Saturday night at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, West Virginia.

Stephen Harper scored twice as Fort Wayne (3-1-0) won on back-to-back nights.

The Komets, who defeated the Cincinnati Cyclones 4-2 at Memorial Coliseum on Friday, face the Toledo Walleye today in Toledo.

The Komets scored four unanswered goals to thwart the Nailers (2-3-0), who are 0-2-0 against Fort Wayne this season.

BASEBALL

White Sox keep reliever Kimbrel

The Chicago White Sox have exercised their $16 million club option for reliever Craig Kimbrel and declined their option on infielder César Hernández.

COLLEGES

Area roundup

Cory McKinney scored a game-high 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting as the Indiana Tech men (2-2) coasted to a 100-65 win over IU-Northwest at the Schaefer Center. … Bethany Worm came off the bench to score 15 points, and Emma Tuominen also scored 15 as the Indiana Tech women (5-0) broke away in the fourth quarter for a 66-59 win over Mount Vernon Nazarene in the Warrior Classic at the Schaefer Center. … Cassidy Crawford had a team-high 24 points and seven rebounds and Meleah Kunkel added 17 points and six rebounds, but it wasn't enough as the Saint Francis women (1-2) lost to the Saint Francis Saints of Illinois 68-65 in the Catholic Classic at Hutzell Center. …

FOOTBALL

NFL news

The Cleveland Browns and receiver Odell Beckham Jr. signed the settlement for his release, clearing the way for him to potentially become a free agent, a person familiar with the agreement told The Associated Press. He will be waived officially on Monday. …

The Chicago Bears ruled out linebacker Khalil Mack (foot) for Monday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Bears might have running back David Montgomery available, coach Matt Nagy said.

GOLF

Roundup

Defending champion Viktor Hovland shot a 9-under 62 at Mayakoba to take a two-shot lead after three rounds of the World Wide Technology Championship in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico. …

Thomas Pieters and Matthieu Pavon each shot a 6-under 65 and shared a four shot lead after the third round of Portugal Masters in Vilamoura, Portugal. …

Tim Petrovic birdied the final two holes for an 11-under 61 and a share of the lead with Jim Furyk after a 36-hole Saturday in the TimberTech Championship in Boca Raton, Florida.