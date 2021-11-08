Cardinals capture 5 NL Gold Gloves

ST. LOUIS – A record five St. Louis players won National League Gold Gloves, with first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, second baseman Tommy Edman, third baseman Nolan Arenado, center fielder Harrison Bader and left fielder Tyler O'Neill earning the fielding honor Sunday.

Arenado won his ninth, his first since he was traded by Colorado. Goldschmidt won his fourth and first since 2017 with Arizona. O'Neill won his second straight.

Chicago White Sox pitcher Dallas Keuchel won his fifth Gold Glove, and San Francisco shortstop Brandon Crawford won his fourth.

Atlanta pitcher Max Fried won his second in a row. Adam Duvall, traded to the Braves in July from Miami, won in right.

Pittsburgh's Jacob Stallings won at catcher, Houston's Yuli Gurriel won at first and Astros teammate Carlos Correa won at shortstop. Oakland's Matt Chapman won at third and Sean Murphy at catcher, and Toronto's Marcus Semien at second.

Kansas City center fielder Michael A. Taylor and left fielder Andrew Benintendi won their first Gold Gloves. Right fielder Joey Gallo, traded by Texas to the New York Yankees in July, won his second straight.

BOXING

Mexican unifies 4 title belts

Canelo Álvarez of Mexico became the first undisputed four-belt super middleweight world champion in boxing history Saturday night in Las Vegas, stopping Caleb Plant in the 11th round. Álvarez (57-1-2, 39 KOs) added Plant's IBF title to his own WBC, WBA and WBO belts.

COLLEGES

Source: Florida fires 2 assistants

A person familiar with the decision says Florida fired defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and offensive line coach John Hevesy on Sunday, parting with the two assistants one day after a 40-17 loss at South Carolina.

GOLF

Roundup

Defending champion Viktor Hovland closed with a 4-under 67 in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico, to win the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba by four shots. ... Thomas Pieters of Belgium closed with a 3-under 68 at Vilamoura, Portugal, to win the Portugal Masters for his first European Tour victory since 2019. ... Steven Alker, who turned 50 in July, won for the first time on the PGA Tour Champions, closing with a 4-under 68 for a two-shot victory in the TimberTech Championship in Boca Raton, Florida.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Homestead 6th in girls poll

Homestead (1-0) climbed two spots to No. 6 in the IBCA girls basketball poll, a day after beating Carmel 75-43. Carmel, which opened the season ranked No. 6, fell into a tie for 11th. Carroll (0-1) fell six spots to No. 19 after losing the season opener to Columbia City 59-49. Crown Point (1-0) remains the state's top-ranked team.

Spartans soccer coach honored

Homestead girls soccer coach Rick Link is one of two coaches recognized as the 2021 Indiana Soccer Coaches Association Coach of the Year. Link's Spartans won the Class 3A state title with a 2-1 win over Carmel to claim the school's first soccer state title for boys or girls. Noblesville boys coach Ken Dollaske, who led his Millers to a Class 3A boys title, is the other honoree.

SOCCER

Dwenger grad assists on winner

Mallory Pugh scored the lone goal, and the Chicago Red Stars knocked Gotham FC out of the playoffs with a 1-0 quarterfinal victory. The goal was assisted by Bishop Dwenger graduate Sarah Woldmoe. It was Carli Lloyd's final match with Gotham (8-5-11).

TENNIS

Djokovic wins 37th Masters

The day after ensuring he finishes No. 1 for a record seventh year, Novak Djokovic beat No. 2 Daniil Medvedev 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the Paris Masters final for a record 37th Masters title. Djokovic moved one clear of fellow 20-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal for Masters trophies.