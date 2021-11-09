Notre Dame receiver Davis out for season

Notre Dame slot receiver Avery Davis suffered a torn ACL in the Irish win over Navy on Saturday and will miss the rest of the season, coach Brian Kelly announced Monday.

Davis, a senior and captain, had 27 catches for 386 yards and four touchdowns this season.

Without him, Notre Dame has only five scholarship receivers, three of whom are true freshmen. Freshman Lorenzo Styles Jr., who had been getting work as a backup wide receiver, will take Davis' place as the start in the slot, Kelly said.

Notre Dame plays at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Virginia.

BASEBALL

TinCaps set starting times

The TinCaps will start Tuesday and Wednesday home games in April, May and late August at 6:35 p.m. next season, instead of 7:05 p.m., the team announced. In addition, Saturday games in April will start at 1:05 p.m., as will all Sunday games, with the exception of Sept. 4, the day before Labor Day, which will feature a 6:05 p.m. first pitch. The TinCaps will also start at 6:05 p.m. on July 4 and July 16 for Fourth of July and Three Rivers Festival fireworks. Wednesday games July 6 and July 13 will start at 12:05 p.m.

COLLEGES

Brohm wins national honor

Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm was named the Dodd Trophy National Coach of the Week for the second time this season after the Boilermakers defeated No. 5 Michigan State 40-29 on Saturday to reach bowl eligibility. Brohm also won the award after Purdue toppled then-No. 2 Iowa on Oct. 16.

Coaching news

Nebraska ended weeks of speculation about coach Scott Frost's future, announcing that he will return for a fifth season with a restructured contract. A few hours later, Frost fired four offensive assistant coaches – offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Matt Lubick, offensive line coach/run game coordinator Greg Austin, running backs coach Ryan Held and quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco. – effectively immediately. ...

Washington suspended head coach Jimmy Lake for one game without pay following a sideline incident during the Huskies' game against Oregon. Lake appeared to thrust his right arm toward then shove Ruperake Fuavai during a skirmish on the Washington sideline in Saturday's 26-16 loss . ...

Texas Tech named Baylor assistant and longtime Texas high school coach Joey McGuire as its next head coach, though he won't take the job until the end of the season. ...

Rutgers womens basketball coach C. Vivian Stringer will miss the upcoming season because of COVID-19 concerns, the school announced. The 73-year-old coach hasn't been with the team since April, when the delta variant of the virus was becoming widespread in the United States.

HIGH SCHOOLS

4 from area to run all-star race

Four local runners were named to Indiana All-Star Cross Country Team and are set to compete at the Midwest Cross Country Meet in Kettering, Ohio, on Nov. 20. Huntington North's Addison Wiley will compete on the girls side after finishing seventh at the state finals. Angola's Izaiah Steury, the 2020 state champion and 2021 state runner-up, will run for the boys, along with Columbia City's Austin Hall (14th at the state meet) and Carroll's Robert Lohman (20th at the state meet). Twelve runners were named to the Indiana boys and girls rosters, and they will race against runners from Illinois, Michigan and Ohio.