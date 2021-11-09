Spartans' senior wins Miss Soccer

Homestead senior forward Amelia White was named Miss Soccer at the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association All-State banquet Sunday.

White led the Class 3A state champion Spartans with 25 goals and 23 assists in 20 games this season, including one in Homestead's 2-1 victory over Carmel in the state finals. White has been committed to Penn State since March 2019.

Palmer Ault of Noblesville, who also won a state title with his team, earned player of the year honors on the boys side.

3 named All-State in cross country

Concordia sophomore Alexa Panning, Homestead sophomore Addison Knoblauch and Huntington North senior Addison Wiley have all been named to the 2021 ICGSA Cross Country All-State first team.

Panning won the SAC Championship meet at Northrop in 19:16.20 and was 21st at the state meet at Terre Haute in 19:15.7.

Knoblauch was the top local finisher at the state meet, coming in fifth in 18:18, and was the Northrop Sectional and West Noble Regional champ before taking second at the New Haven Semistate.

Wiley won the Marion Sectional and Marion Regional, claimed third at the New Haven Semistate and the took seventh at the state meet in 18:40.2.

Carroll senior on All-Region team

Carroll senior setter Kaley Matney is one of 20 players from Indiana named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association All-Region 5 team, which also includes players from Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia.

Matney, who is committed to Cedarville, had 536 assists in her senior season (5.4 per set) and just 18 ball-handling errors in 1,061 attempts. She also had 196 kills (2.0 per set).

Angola leads All-NECC squad

Angola leads the All-NECC volleyball team with five all-conference selection and two honorable mentions.

The Hornets, who went 25-8, 10-0 in the NECC, are represented by Mya Ball, Paige Franz, Morgan Gaerte, Ava Harris and Brea Harris. Lindsey Call and Heidi Faramelli were honorable mentions.

Churubusco and Garrett each had two all-conference players: Eagles Hannah and Ella Boersema and Railroaders Taylor Gerke and Morgan Ostrowski.

Jada Rhonehouse of Fremont and Dana Ritchie of West Noble were also named all-conference.

Area signings

Concordia senior swimmer Katie McKay will sign Friday to attend Indiana Wesleyan. ...

There will be several Homestead athletes signing with colleges Wednesday including: Mary McArdle (Bowling Green, soccer); Madi Dabagia (Iowa, golf); Ayanna Patterson (UConn, basketball); Maggie Keinsley (Saginaw Valley State, basketball); Amelia White (Penn State, soccer); Sophia White (IUPUI, soccer). Fletcher Loyer (Purdue, basketball) will sign Thursday.