CFP top 4 includes Ohio State; Irish 10th

No. 3 Oregon, No. 4 Ohio State and No. 5 Cincinnati all moved up one spot behind No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Alabama in the second College Football Playoff rankings, which were released Tuesday night.

Two Southeastern Conference teams sat atop the ranking for a second straight week, but after Michigan State lost last weekend, at least one spot in the top four was certain to change.

The committee simply bumped up the Ducks, Buckeyes and Bearcats and dropped Michigan State to No. 7 behind No. 6 Michigan.

The Spartans beat the Wolverines 37-33 just two weeks ago.

Unbeaten Oklahoma remained at No. 8 and Notre Dame and Oklahoma State rounded out the top 10.

There are three more regular-season rankings before the CFP selection committee sets the semifinal matchups and other New Year's Six bowls with its final Top 25 on Dec. 5.

BASEBALL

Cubs hire hitting coach

The Chicago Cubs hired Greg Brown as their hitting coach, the team announced. Brown is Chicago's seventh hitting coach in 11 seasons. He replaces Anthony Iapoce, who departed after the Cubs hit .237 this year and finished with a 71-91 record.

COLLEGES

COVID cases delay Cal-USC game

California's game Saturday against Southern California was postponed after a series of positive coronavirus tests in the Golden Bears program, the first major college football game to be rescheduled this season because of COVID-19. Cal played last week at Arizona without starting quarterback Chase Garbers and six other starters because of positive tests that knocked out 24 players and assistant coaches. The Bears lost 10-3 to Arizona. The schools have agreed to reschedule the game for Dec. 4, the day after the Pac-12 title game.

HOCKEY

Ducks GM subject of investigation

The Anaheim Ducks placed executive vice president and general manager Bob Murray on leave amid an ongoing investigation into his conduct. The Ducks said in a statement they recently became aware of accusations of improper professional conduct against Murray, who is the third-longest-tenured general manager in the NHL. The team did not specify the behavior Murray is accused of.

Roundup

In Tampa, Florida, Martin Necas scored from the left circle 3:26 into overtime, and the Carolina Hurricanes won their 10th game of the season, 2-1 over the Tampa Bay Lightning. ...

In Detroit, Vladislav Namestnikov scored in each of the first two periods to help the Detroit Red Wings beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-2.

GOLF

European Tour rebrands itself

The European Tour is being rebranded as the DP World Tour starting next year. It marks the end of an era for the European Tour, which was founded in 1972. DP World, a Dubai-based logistics company, has sponsored the season-ending event on the European Tour, which has been played in Dubai since 2009. European Tour CEO Keith Pelley said the deal with DP World will nearly double the total prize money on the tour.

CORRECTION

Date of college signing incorrect

Because of an editor's error, the date Katie McKay will sign her letter of intent to swim for Indiana Wesleyan was incorrect in a story on Page 3B Tuesday. She will sign Nov. 19.