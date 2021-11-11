Mad Anthonys raise $105,000 for charity

The return of the pro-am format and Red Coat Gala helped the Mad Anthonys Children's Foundation raise $105,000 for Mad Anthonys Children's Hope House, the organization announced Wednesday.

This year's donation brings the cumulative total donated by the Children's Foundation to the Mad Anthonys Children's Hope House to more than $3 million.

This year's Mad Anthonys Pro-Am paired professional players with amateurs at Fort Wayne Country Club on June 28.

On Sept. 11, Mad Anthonys recognized Barbara Bradley Baekgaard, the co-founder of international retailer Vera Bradley, as its 2021 Red Coat recipient.

BASEBALL

White Sox closer top AL reliever

Chicago's Liam Hendriks earned his second straight Mariano Rivera Award as the American League Reliever of the Year, and Milwaukee's Josh Hader won his third Trevor Hoffman Award as the National League Reliever of the Year. Voting was based on regular season performance and was conducted among seven former relievers: Rivera, Hoffman, Dennis Eckersley, Rollie Fingers, Lee Smith, John Franco and Billy Wagner.

Magazine honors Reds' India

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena and Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India were named rookies of the year by Baseball Digest and eBay.

COLLEGES

Middle Tennessee not joining MAC

The Mid-American Conference announced it will stand pat with its membership after examining expansion, just hours after Middle Tennessee State made known it was sticking with Conference USA. The decisions by the MAC and MTSU appear to bring an end to a wave of conference realignment at the FBS level of Division I that was triggered this summer by the Southeastern Conference inviting Texas and Oklahoma to leave the Big 12 and join the league.

HOCKEY

Another Komet tests positive

Nick Jermain, who has two assists in three games, tested positive for COVID-19 and has been placed on the commissioner's exempt list, making him unlikely to play for the Komets this week. After the Komets had no positive tests last season, he's at least the fourth player to test positive this season, joining Anthony Petruzzelli, Matt Alvaro and Will Graber. The Komets are 4-1-0.

Ducks GM resigns

Anaheim Ducks general manager Bob Murray resigned a day after he was placed on administrative leave amid an investigation into his workplace conduct. Murray plans to enter a treatment program for alcohol abuse, the team and Murray said in a statement.

SOCCER

FWFC to host USA watch party

Fort Wayne FC and the Three Rivers Regiment supporters group will play host to a watch party for the U.S. men's national team's World Cup qualifier against Mexico at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Hop River Brewing Co., 1515 N. Harrison St. Anyone donating $5 will receive a Fort Wayne FC scarf, and those donating $10 will receive a scarf and one entry into a drawing to win two season tickets for FWFC's 2022 season.