Houston Open halted with 4 sharing lead

HOUSTON – Marc Leishman, Russell Henley, Talor Gooch and Luke List shared the lead Thursday in the suspended first round of the Houston Open, with List still on the course when darkness stopped play.

Rain delayed the start for 21/2 hours, with 0.9 inch falling at Memorial Park. None of the afternoon starters completed play.

Basketball

Start time for Ants moved up

The Mad Ants' March 20 game against Long Island at Memorial Coliseum has been moved from 5 p.m. to 3 p.m. and will now be televised by NBA TV.

Football

Irish add 4-star offensive tackle

Notre Dame added a commitment to its 2022 recruiting class when four-star Dayton offensive tackle Aamil Wagner chose the Irish over offers from Ohio State, Penn State and Kentucky, among others. The 6-foot-6, 265-pound Wagner is the No. 134 player in the country and the 12th-ranked tackle, according to 247sports.com.

Ex-UCLA coach Mora joins UConn

Connecticut on Thursday hired former UCLA coach Jim Mora, who also coached two NFL teams, to lead the Huskies.

Ball State loses on late field goal

John Richardson kicked a 32-yard field goal as time expired and Northern Illinois defeated Ball State 30-29 on Wednesday night in Rockford, Illinois. The loss cost the Cardinals (5-5, 3-3 MAC) a chance at a West Division title.

Golf

Defending champ holds Dubai lead

Antoine Rozner got off to a strong start to his title defense at the Dubai Championship, shooting 7-under 65 Thursday to trail first-round leader JB Hansen by two strokes.

High schools

Angola coaches give resignations

Angola girls basketball coach Nick Burlingame and an assistant coach resigned Tuesday, according to a statement by the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County, as reported by KPC News. “Angola High School administration recently completed an investigation involving our girls basketball program. We have not terminated any of our coaches. Two of our coaches voluntarily resigned before an investigation started.” KPC News reported Baylee Day was the acting head coach with Jeff Fee also on the bench at Tuesday's opener.

Signings

Carroll senior Mya DeWitt has signed with Indiana swimming. … Chargers senior Kendall Gregory signed with Lourdes women's soccer. Gregory's teammates Rhya Holliday signed with Huntington and Emma Fisher signed with John Jay College of Criminal Justice. Ali Sparks signed with PFW track and field and Kaley Matney signed with Cedarville volleyball. … Heritage's Dalton Wasson signed with Belmont baseball. … Leo's Eve Schultz has signed with Kankakee Community College softball. … Andrew Meier, a former Homestead tennis player and Fort Wayne resident, will be signing with Indiana in Indianapolis on Saturday.