No. 5 Cincinnati gets win at South Florida

TAMPA, Fla. – Desmond Ridder threw two touchdown passes to break the Cincinnati career record and ran for a score to help the No. 2 Bearcats beat South Florida 45-28 on Friday night.

Cincinnati (10-0, 6-0 American Athletic, No. 5 CFP), one of four unbeaten FBS teams, has started the season with 10 consecutive wins for just the second time in school history. The Bearcats also did it in 2009, when they got off to a 12-0 start.

Ridder broke the school record with this 79th touchdown pass, a 21-yard strike to Josh Whyle early in the third that made it 31-7. Gino Guidugli, now Cincinnati's quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator, had 78 scoring passes from 2001-04.

Basketball

PFW men receive 3 commitments

The Mastodons men's basketball team announced the signings of three players who will join PFW for the 2022-23 season: Deangelo Elisee, Eric Mulder and Chris Morgan.

Fines issued after Pacers, Jazz game

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, forward Joe Ingles and guard Donovan Mitchell and Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner were fined by the NBA for their roles in an altercation Thursday. Gobert was fined $35,000, Turner was fined $25,000 Ingles was fined $30,000, and Mitchell was docked $20,000.

GOLF

On the links

In Phoenix, Kirk Triplett shot a 7-under 64 to move into the lead and Jim Furyk remained in contention for the season title with a 67 in the second round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. ...

In Houston, Martin Trainer holed a pair of long birdie putts and three short ones in a bogey-free round at Memorial Park for a 5-under 65 and a one-shot lead over Kevin Tway. ...

In Belleair, Florida, Lexi Thompson birdied four of her last five holes for a 6-under 64 to share the lead with Jennifer Kupcho going into the weekend of the Pelican Women's Championship. ...

In Duabi, Antoine Rozner took a one-stroke lead after two rounds of his title defense at the Dubai Championship, rolling in a right-to-left birdie putt from eight feet at No. 18 to shoot 8-under 64.

High schools

Commitments

Wawasee senior Grant Brooks, who is a third baseman and right-handed pitcher, signed with Butler baseball Thursday. ... East Noble senior Aidan Sprague, who placed sixth in the 120-pound bracket at the state wrestling finals last season, announced Thursday that he has committed to the University of Indianapolis. ... Leo senior third baseman Cohden Brubaker announced Thursday that he has committed to Indiana Tech baseball.

Racing

Salinas gets top qualifying spot

Mike Salinas raced to the provisional No. 1 qualifying spot in Top Fuel on Friday in the season-ending Auto Club NHRA Finals at Auto Club Raceway.

CORRECTIONS

Angola coach didn't resign

Because of a reporting error, a story on Page 2B on Friday was incorrect regarding the coaching situation with the Angola girls basketball team. Nick Burlingame did not resign and is still the coach.

Site of Ball State game incorrect

Because of an editing error, the site of Wednesday's Ball State-Northern Illinois football game was incorrect in a story on Page 2B on Friday. The game was played in DeKalb, Illinois.