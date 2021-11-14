NFL Hall of Famer Sam Huff dies at 87

Sam Huff, the hard-hitting Hall of Fame linebacker who helped the New York Giants reach six NFL title games from the mid-1950s to the early 1960s and later became a popular player and announcer in Washington, died Saturday in Winchester, Virginia. He was 87.

Huff always will be remembered as the furious middle linebacker in a 4-3 scheme developed for him by fellow Hall of Famer Tom Landry, his defensive coordinator with New York and later the architect of the Dallas Cowboys' rise to power. He became a two-time All-Pro in a career that spanned 1956 to '69.

Huff went to five Pro Bowls.

AUTO RACING

Hight has top spot in Funny Car

Robert Hight topped Funny Car qualifying in the season-ending Auto Club NHRA Finals at Auto Club Raceway in Pomona, California. Hight had a 3.886-second pass at 329.34 mph in a Chevrolet Camaro SS.

COLLEGES

Leo grad helps Oakland advance

Leo graduate Reid Sproat assisted on the winning goal as Oakland's men's soccer team defeated visiting Cleveland State 3-1 for the Horizon League championship and advance to the NCAA Tournament.

Homestead grad wins regional

Trine's Evie Bultemeyer, a Homestead graduate, won the individual competition in the Great Lakes Regional at Shelbyville. She finished the 6K cross-country event in 21:16.2, winning by 36 seconds for her second regional title. Trine finished fifth and is hoping for an at-large bid to the NCAA Division III championships.

GOLF

Roundup

Jim Furyk shot a 6-under 65 to take the third-round lead in the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Phoenix, putting him in position to win the PGA Tour Champions season points title. ... Scottie Scheffler shot a 1-under 69 to take a one shot lead going in the final round of the Houston Open. ... Nelly Korda shot a 7-under 63 to move into a tie with Lexi Thompson in the Pelican Women's Championship in Belleiar, Florida. ... Joachim B. Hansen and Francesco Laporta each shot 5-under 67 to share the lead heading into the final round of the Dubai Championship.