Mickelson captures Champions finale

PHOENIX – Phil Mickelson birdied three of the final holes Sunday to win the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship, and Bernhard Langer held on to win his sixth PGA Tour Champions season points title.

Mickelson shot a 6-under 65 at Phoenix Country Club, getting up-and-down from short of the par-5 18th for birdie to reach 19 under. He joined Jack Nicklaus as the only player to win four of his first six PGA Tour Champions starts.

Langer, who battled back pain all weekend, struggled getting putts to fall as he labored through a 2-under 69. The 64-year-old German finished at 12 under and had to wait for Jim Furyk to see if he would win the Schwab Cup for the fifth time in seven years.

Furyk needed to win the tournament or tie for third and have Langer end up worse than eighth to win his first PGA Tour Champions series title. He dropped in a long birdie putt on the par-4 17th to pull within two of the lead, but Mickelson's birdie on No. 18 made it three shots.

Needing an eagle to win the Schwab Cup, Furyk pulled his second shot into the grandstand left of the 18th green and had to drop in mulch. He hit his next shot across the green into the rough and got up and down for par. Furyk shot 71 to tie for fifth at 16 under.

BASKETBALL

Pacers assign rookie to Ants

The Indiana Pacers have assigned Isaiah Jackson to the Mad Ants in advance of their game at noon Tuesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis against the Cleveland Charge. Jackson, a rookie out of Kentucky, has averaged 1.5 points and 2 rebounds in two games with the Pacers.

Women's college roundup

The Notre Dame women improved to 3-0 with an 82-56 victory over Syracuse (1-1) in Syracuse, New York. Maddy Westbeld led the Irish with 19 points, on 8 of 13 shooting, and six rebounds. ... Purdue improved to 2-0 with a 70-62 victory over Western Michigan (1-1) in West Lafayette. Madison Layden made 8 of 16 shots for 20 points with eight rebounds.

FOOTBALL

Alabama moves to No. 2 in poll

Alabama jumped Cincinnati to No. 2 behind Georgia in The Associated Press college football poll, and Oklahoma dropped eight spots to No. 12 after losing for the first time this season. Georgia is a unanimous No. 1 in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank for the sixth consecutive week. Notre Dame is ranked No. 6.

GOLF

Kokrak wins Houston Open

Jason Kokrak shot a 5-under 65 for a two-shot victory at the Houston Open. Two shots behind with six holes to play, Kokrak delivered all the right shots to pull away from Scottie Scheffler (69), who finished second with Kevin Tway (68). Kokrak finished at 10-under 270.

Korda wins 4-way playoff

Nelly Korda birdied the first playoff hole to defeat Lexi Thompson Sei Young Kim and Lydia Ko to win the Pelican Women's Championship in Belleaire, Florida. Korda won for the fourth time this year on the LPGA Tour.

Dane Hansen wins Dubai event

Danish player Joachim B. Hansen shot a 4-under 68 to hold off co-overnight leader Francesco Laporta and Bernd Wiesberger by one stroke to win the Dubai Championship. The 31-year-old Hansen had four birdies to finish at 23 under overall.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Area signings

The following Carroll athletes plan to sign their college letters of intent Dec. 9: Cam GeRue (golf, Indiana Pennsylvania), Courtney Thomas (softball, Indiana Wesleyan), Brooke Hansen (cross country/track, IUPUI), Malina Richardson (softball, Northwestern Ohio), Maddie Goheen (softball, Huntington), Courtney Thomas (softball, Indiana Wesleyan) and Madelyn Helmkamp (softball, Saint Mary's of the Woods).