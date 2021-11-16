Americans trade Leef to Swamp Rabbits

Fort Wayne native Jackson Leef, a member of last season's Kelly Cup championship team with the Komets, is on the move again.

Leef was traded from the Allen Americans to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, who feature another northeast Indiana native – Karch Bachman of Wolcottville.

Leef, 29, signed with Allen in the offseason – the Komets weren't entitled to his rights because he came to them from the Brampton Beast, which opted out of last season because of the pandemic then folded – and he was scoreless with a minus-3 rating in five games for Allen.

To get Leef, the Swamp Rabbits gave up Gavin Gould, who had one goal, three points and a plus-3 rating in five games.

Leef is the son of Ron Leef, one of the Komets' all-time great scorers.

Bachman, 24, a Florida Panthers prospect, has one goal in two Greenville games this season.

BASEBALL

Ex-MLB player Julio Lugo dies

Julio Lugo, who played for seven teams in a 12-year major league career and was the shortstop for Boston's 2007 World Series championship team, has died, the Red Sox announced. He was 45. ESPN reported that the cause of death was presumed to be a heart attack, citing Lugo's family.

Tigers agree to deal with pitcher

Pitcher Eduardo Rodríguez and the Detroit Tigers agreed to a $77 million, five-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press, putting the left-hander on track to become the first of the 188 major league free agents to switch teams. He was 13-8 with a 4.74 ERA in 31 starts and one relief appearance for the Boston Red Sox this year, striking out 185 and walking 47 in 1572/3 innings.

COLLEGES

Weekly honors

Indiana forward Mackenzie Holmes was named the Big Ten women's basketball Player of the Week after averaging 20 points, 7.5 rebounds, two steals and a block in Indiana's two wins. ... On the men's side, IU center Trayce Jackson-Davis also won Player of the Week after averaging 20 points, 10.5 rebounds and five blocks in leading the Hoosiers to wins over Northern Illinois and Eastern Michigan. ... Purdue Fort Wayne guard Ryin Ott was named the Horizon League women's basketball Freshman of the Week after scoring 16 points on 7-for-12 shooting in her Mastodons debut, a 102-35 win over Division III Manchester. She also had six rebounds, three steals and two assists.

Tech to face Warner Pacific

Indiana Tech (16-1-3), the No. 9-ranked team in NAIA men's soccer, will face Warner Pacific in the first game of the National Championship Opening Round at 1 p.m. Thursday at Warrior Park. On the women's side, Grace College (11-6-1) will face No. 25 SCAD-Savannah at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Pulaski, Tennessee.

FOOTBALL

Mayfield's knee day to day

Banged-up Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is day to day after bruising his right knee in Sunday's blowout loss at New England.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Area signings

Homestead swimmers Hailey Todd (San Jose State) and Morgan Brown (Ohio) will sign their letters of intent Wednesday.