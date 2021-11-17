Hoosiers land Ohio point guard for 2023

Indiana added a commitment to its 2023 men's basketball recruiting class Tuesday when guard Gabe Cupps, a four-star recruit from Dayton, chose the Hoosiers over offers from Stanford and Ohio State, among others.

The 6-foot-2, 165-pound Cupps is the No. 88 player in the country, according to 247sports.com, and the No. 3 player from Ohio.

He led Centerville to its first state championship as a sophomore last season, averaging 15.2 points and shooting 35% from 3-point range. He joins guard Jakai Newton (No. 67 nationally), as commitments in IU's 2023 class, which ranks in the top five.

Baseball

Blue Jays keeping pitcher Berríos

The Toronto Blue Jays have reached an agreement with pitcher Jose Berríos on a seven-year, $131 million deal. The Blue Jays acquired the 27-year-old right-hander at the trade deadline from the Twins. He went 5-4 with a 3.58 ERA in 12 starts with Toronto and was 12-9 with a 3.52 ERA overall. He was set to become a free agent after next season.

Basketball

2 Duke players arrested

Two Duke basketball players – coach Mike Krzyzewski's grandson and a top NBA prospect – were arrested over the weekend on charges related to impaired driving. Michael Savarino, Krzyzewski's grandson, was pulled over for a stop sign violation just after 1 a.m. Sunday. The 20-year-old junior was driving teammate Paolo Banchero's white Jeep. A test showed Savarino had a blood-alcohol content of 0.08% and he was charged with driving while impaired and driving after consuming under the age of 21. Banchero was charged with aiding and abetting impaired driving and was released.

Michigan coach gets new deal

Michigan coach Juwan Howard and the school have agreed to a five-year extension that keeps him under contract through the 2025-26 season. The announcement was made a couple hours before the reigning Associated Press coach of the year led the No. 4 Wolverines against Seton Hall. Howard's Wolverines were 23-5 last season, won the Big Ten title and reached a NCAA Tournament regional final. In Howard's first season, he won 19 games before the pandemic ended the season.

Football

Illini coach out with COVID

Illinois coach Bret Bielema has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss his team's game at No. 18 Iowa on Saturday. Assistant head coach George McDonald will take his place.

Around the NFL

The Los Angeles Chargers may be missing a pair of important defensive players for Sunday's game against Pittsburgh after linemen Joey Bosa and Jerry Tillery entered the league's reserve/COVID-19 protocol. ... Baltimore waived running back Le'Veon Bell. ... Green Bay linebacker Whitney Mercilus (bicep) has gone on injured reserve and will miss at least three games. ... The Packers opened their sixth stock offering in franchise history and sold $10 million worth of stock in the first three hours.

High schools

Heritage honoring '82 girls champs

Heritage will host Alumni Night during Saturday's girls basketball games against Bellmont and will recognize the 1982 state champion girls basketball team during halftime of the varsity game. Jody Beerman, the 1982 Miss Basketball, and coach Cheri Gilbert are among those expected to attend. All former girls basketball players and coaches will be recognized during halftime of the JV game.

Signing

Woodlan senior Reagan Salzbrenner will sign to play volleyball for Taylor University on Dec. 9.