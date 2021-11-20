Mad Ants get 1st loss; Anderson plays for US

Duane Washington Jr. had 27 points, but his Mad Ants lost their first game of the season played outside Indiana – 111-108 to the Wisconsin Herd at Oshkosh on Friday night.

Terry Taylor had 23 points and 19 rebounds for the Mad Ants (4-1). Bennie Boatwright added 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Wisconsin (4-0) was paced by Wenyen Gabriel's 19 points and Rayjon Tucker's 18.

The Mad Ants' Justin Anderson, who had 12 points and seven rebounds, was named to the 12-player Team USA roster as it tries to qualify for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

He leaves the Mad Ants to train at the University of Houston and participate in the first competition window, to be played in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Baseball

Guardians sign falls to ground

As Cleveland fans were buying the first available Guardians merchandise as the team officially transitioned from Indians after 106 years, a sign installed outside the team store at Progressive Field broke free from its mount and crashed to the sidewalk.

Golf

On the links

In Naples, Florida, Celine Boutier made seven birdies over the last 10 holes for a 7-under 65 and a four-shot lead at the CME Group Tour Championship.She is at 14-under …

In St. Simons Island, Georgia, a strong wind off the Atlantic Ocean swept over Sea Island, and it was no problem for Talor Gooch of Oklahoma as he handled the exposed Seaside course for a 5-under 65 to take a one-shot lead in the RSM Classic. …

In Dubai, Collin Morikawa pushed his tee shot at the par-3 17th hole and the ball bounced in the rough toward the water, only for it to hit a hazard post and stay dry. An up-and-down for par followed by a final-hole birdie saw him shoot a second straight 4-under 68, leaving him three shots off the lead at the DP World Tour Championship.

COLLEGES

Tech women 20th at championships

The Indiana Tech women's cross country program finished 20th at the NAIA National Championships at the Fort Vancouver National Historic Championship Course in Vancouver, Washington. Lisa Voyles led the way with a time of 18:47 to finish in 23rd and become the fourth All-American in program history. Senior Jake Willison represented the Warriors in the men's race, finishing 168th in 27:18.

IWU withdraws from postseason

Indiana Wesleyan University announced it has withdrawn for the NAIA football postseason due to inadvertently playing an academically ineligible player in several games this season, the school announced. Indiana Wesleyan will not play its scheduled game today against Kansas Wesleyan University.

Football

Former NFL RB Stacy arrested

Former NFL running back Zac Stacy, 30, was arrested on charges of aggravated battery and criminal mischief after the mother of his child showed detectives video of him attacking her at her central Florida home last Saturday, police said.

Racing

NASCAR brings back qualifying

NASCAR will return both practice and qualifying to its weekend schedule for all three national series in 2022. The on-track activity had been mostly scrapped the last two seasons during the pandemic.