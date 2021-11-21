China state TV posts photo of tennis player

BEIJING – An employee of Chinese state TV has posted photos of missing tennis star Peng Shuai online in a new effort to dispel concern about her disappearance after she accused a senior leader of sexual assault.

The photos appeared Friday on Twitter, which cannot be seen by most internet users in China. The state TV employee, Shen Shiwei, wrote they were on Peng's account on the WeChat message service with the comment, “Happy Weekend.”

Colleges

Grace soccer wins NCCAA regional

The Grace's men's soccer team defeated Roberts Wesleyan 4-1 to win the NCCAA Midwest Region championship and grab an automatic bid to the national tournament. The nationals will be held in Kissimmee, Florida, Nov. 29.

Former Spartan 4th in NCAAs

Trine senior Evie Bultemeyer, a Homestead graduate, placed fourth at the NCAA Cross Country Championship meet at Tom Sawyer Park in Louisville, Kentucky, to secure her second career NCAA All-American award. Bultemeyer finished with a time of 20:43.7, the best 6K time of her career. The Trine women finishes 28th overall in their first appearance at the meet.

Golf

On the links

Talor Gooch hit only six fairways at Sea Island and still managed a 3-under 67, stretching his lead to three shots going into the final round of the RSM Classic. …

Nelly Korda and Jin Young Ko are part of a four-way tie for the lead going into the final round at the CME Group Tour Championship. …

Rory McIlroy shot a 5-under 67 that left the four-time major champion with a one-stroke lead at the DP World Tour Championship.

Racing

Hamilton takes pole in Qatar

Lewis Hamilton and Max Vetstappen qualified 1-2 for today's inaugural Qatar Grand Prix.