Ailing Ko rallies to win LPGA player of year

NAPLES, Fla. – The stakes were high and the odds would have seemed long to anyone but Jin Young Ko.

Her only chance at LPGA player of the year was to win the CME Group Tour Championship. In her way was Nelly Korda, the No. 1 player in the world. If that wasn't enough, Ko's left wrist was ailing to the point she only took full swings with a gap wedge on the practice range.

And then she delivered a performance that was close to perfect.

Ko putted for birdie on every hole – she went the final 63 holes at Tiburon without missing a green in regulation – shot 30 on the front nine to seize control and closed with a 9-under 63 for the low round of the tournament and a one-shot victory.

For the victor, these were some serious spoils.

Ko won the richest prize in women's golf at $1.5 million and overtook Korda to claim the LPGA's biggest award as player of the year.

“I can't believe I win this tournament again,” Ko said.

EUROPE: In Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Collin Morikawa capped off a sensational year with five birdies in his last seven holes to close with a 6-under 66 and win the DP World Tour Championship, making him the first American to capture the Race to Dubai as the European Tour's top player.

Winning two trophies in Dubai adds to a year in which the 24-year-old Californian won the British Open and holed the clinching putt in the Ryder Cup.

His closing stretch allowed him to overhaul a fading Rory McIlroy, who closed with a 74 and in a tie for sixth place.

Fitzpatrick (66) and Alexander Bjork (70) tied for second.

PGA TOUR: In St. Simons Island, Georgia, Talor Gooch was playing too well to get fazed by anything in the final round of the RSM Classic, and it paid off with his first PGA Tour title when he closed with a 6-under 64 for a three-shot victory at Sea Island.

Gooch ran off three birdies in four holes to start the back nine and never let anyone get close to cap off a strong fall with the ultimate prize. The victory moved him to the top of the FedEx Cup standings, to No. 33 in the world ranking and to Augusta National in April for the Masters.

Gooch tied the tournament record of 22-under 260 set by Kevin Kisner in 2014. He became the seventh player in the 12-year history of the event to make the RSM Classic his first victory.

Mackenzie Hughes of Canada, who won the tournament in 2016, rallied from the group ahead of Gooch with four birdies among his last six holes, capped by a 20-foot putt at No. 18 for a 62 to finish second at 19-under 263.

Sebastian Munoz (65) was third, and Tyler McCumber (60), Cameron Smith (64), Tom Hoge (67) and Seamus Power (68) tied for fourth.