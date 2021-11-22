Mad Ants lose again to undefeated Herd

Terry Taylor continued his strong season with a team-leading 20 points and six rebounds, but the Mad Ants lost 114-102 to the Wisconsin Herd in front of 1,234 fans at Oshkosh Arena on Sunday.

Taylor, a rookie out of Austin Peay, is averaging 18.5 points and 13.8 rebounds for the Mad Ants (3-3). Another rookie, Duane Washington Jr. out of Ohio State, on a two-way contract with the Indiana Pacers, scored 19 points and is averaging 21.2 for the Mad Ants.

Keifer Sykes and Bennie Boatwright added 15 points apiece Sunday.

Sandro Mamukelashvili had 22 points and 10 rebounds to pace Wisconsin (5-0), which swept back-to-back games against the Mad Ants.

The Mad Ants were without Justin Anderson, who left after Thursday's 111-108 loss to Wisconsin to join Team USA as it tries to qualify for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Anderson had 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists Thursday.

The Mad Ants are off until Dec. 3 when they play the Sioux Falls Skyforce (1-3) in South Dakota.

AUTO RACING

Hamilton wins, tightens F1 race

Lewis Hamilton inched closer to the Formula One championship lead with a dominating victory in the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix to earn back-to-back wins and chip away at Max Verstappen's points advantage. Verstappen still holds an eight-point lead with two races remaining.

BASKETBALL

James ejected as Lakers win

In Detroit, LeBron James was ejected early in the third quarter after drawing blood by hitting Isaiah Stewart in the face, leaving Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook to rally the Los Angeles Lakers to a 121-116 victory over the Detroit Pistons. James was sent to the locker room after his left elbow and hand appeared to make contact with Stewart's face when they were tangled up while boxing out for a rebound. Detroit's center had to be held back more than once to keep from going after James, and he also was ejected.

Kings fire coach after 6-11 start

The Sacramento Kings fired coach Luke Walton after getting off to a disappointing 6-11 start in his third season in charge. Walton was informed of the decision Sunday, a day after a home loss to Utah. Walton had a 68-93 record with the Kings.

FOOTBALL

Florida fires coach Mullen

Florida fired coach Dan Mullen on Sunday, a day after the Gators' sixth loss in nine games. Two months ago, the Gators (5-6) went toe to toe with defending national champion Alabama. ESPN first reported Mullen's firing. Mullen's final game was a 24-23 loss in overtime at Missouri.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Homestead No. 3 in preseason poll

Homestead is ranked No. 3 in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association preseason boys basketball poll, which was released Sunday. The Spartans garnered three first-place votes, and begin the season behind No. 1 Carmel and No. 2 Indianapolis Cathedral. No other area team is ranked.

Spartans drop spot in girls poll

Homestead fell one spot to No. 7 in the IBCA girls basketball poll, released a day after the Spartans lost 69-48 to No. 3 Noblesville. Warsaw (5-1), which was ranked 20th last week, fell out of the top 20. Crown Point (5-0) remains the No. 1 team in the state.