Goalie assigned to K's; Harper called up

Goaltender Jiri Patera was reassigned Sunday night to the Komets by Henderson of the American Hockey League, where he hasn't yet played a game this season. Forward Tyler Busch was released by Henderson; he was scoreless in four games for the Silver Knights.

The Silver Knights still have Komets captain Matthew Boudens, and the AHL's Chicago Wolves on Monday called Stephen Harper back from Fort Wayne. Harper has four goals and 11 points in seven games this season for the Komets.

The Komets released goalie Sean Bonar, who stopped 31 of 36 shots in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Iowa Heartlanders, and they released forward Taylor Ross, who was scoreless in eight games.

Meanwhile, goalie Stefanos Lekkas, who started the season with Fort Wayne, was traded to Wheeling from Orlando for future considerations. The Komets had dealt Lekkas to Orlando for cash when they had three goalies and not enough playing time for all.

Defenseman Connor Corcoran was reassigned to the Komets from Henderson of the AHL.

BASKETBALL

Pacers recall 3 from Mad Ants

The Indiana Pacers recalled Isaiah Jackson, Duane Washington Jr. and DeJon Jarreau from the Mad Ants. Jackson averaged 12 points in three Mad Ants games. Washington averaged 21.2 points in six games. Jarreau averaged 7.5 points in six games.

COLLEGES

Irish women 5th at NCAA meet

The Notre Dame women finished fifth at the NCAA Cross Country Championships in Tallahassee, Florida, on Saturday. Sophomore Erin Strzelecki, a Bishop Dwenger graduate who won the Indiana high school state championship in 2019, was the fifth scorer for the Irish in 80th place, clocking a 6-kilometer time of 20:23.4.

FOOTBALL

Broncos extend receiver Sutton

The Denver Broncos and wide receiver Courtland Sutton have agreed to a four-year contract extension worth more than $60 million with $35 million guaranteed. Sutton's extension comes two days after wide receiver Tim Patrick signed a three-year extension.

Ruggs remains on house arrest

A judge in Las Vegas said former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was allowed to remain on house arrest with a continuous alcohol monitor on one ankle and a GPS monitor on the other following a fatal crash he's accused of causing by driving drunk.

GOLF

PGA Tour prize money goes up

The PGA Tour is raising purses higher in five of its biggest events, with two FedEx Cup playoff events now offering $15 million in a schedule that pushes prize money closer to the $500 million mark this year. Prize money from official events comes out to $360.1 million. That doesn't include the $75 million from the FedEx Cup, and it doesn't include the majors.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Wiley 8th at all-star race

Huntington North senior Addy Wiley finished eighth in the girls Mid-East Cross Country Championships on Saturday in Kettering, Ohio, running a 5-K time of 18:27.33. Austin Hall of Columbia City was 20th in the boys race in 15:53.63. Michigan edged the Indiana boys to win the Midwest all-star meet, winning with 39 points to Indiana's 40. The Indiana girls were third, behind Michigan and Ohio.