S. Carolina women take top spot; IU 4th

South Carolina was the unanimous choice as the No. 1 team in The Associated Press women's basketball poll released Tuesday after a dominant win over then-No. 2 UConn.

The Gamecocks won the inaugural Battle 4 Atlantis women's championship Monday in the 61st meeting between the top two teams in the AP poll. The AP decided to hold the poll one day so it would reflect the outcome of the game – only the second time since the poll began in 1976 that it has been delayed.

Maryland jumped one spot to No. 2 while the Huskies fell to third. The No. 2 ranking is the Terrapins' best since Feb. 20, 2017. Indiana and North Carolina State were fourth and fifth again this week.

Baylor remained sixth , followed by Stanford, Iowa, Arizona and Louisville to round out the top 10.

Maryland, Indiana. N.C. State and Stanford are all playing in a round-robin tournament in the Bahamas over Thanksgiving.

COLLEGES

USF runner earns All-American nod

The Saint Francis women's cross country team finished 25th out of 36 teams with a score of 598 at the NAIA championships in Vancouver, Washington. Junior Alex Ebetino placed 15th out of 340 runners while earning her second Cross Country NAIA All-American Honor.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Area signing

Huntington North senior Megan Stephan will sign Monday to golf and play softball at Rockford University.

Hockey

Chicago, lawyer to use mediator

After reaching an impasse during initial settlement talks, the Chicago Blackhawks and Kyle Beach's attorney have agreed to use a mediator for two lawsuits against the team. The Hawks and attorney Susan Loggans issued a joint statement Tuesday, saying they are “working together to achieve a fair resolution of both cases outside of the litigation process.” Loggans represents Beach, a former prospect, and a former high school hockey player using the pseudonym “John Doe 2” in separate lawsuits against the Hawks. Beach alleges he was sexually assaulted by former video coach Brad Aldrich in 2010 and that the Hawks suppressed the complaint.

New Jersey to use 3rd uniform

The New Jersey Devils are going to use a third jersey for the first time in franchise history. The Devils announced Tuesday that a black sweater with the word “Jersey” on the front will be used for the first time on Dec. 8 against Philadelphia.The franchise currently has home and away uniforms. The home sweaters are red and the ones on the road are white. The crest is an encircled NJ with devils' horns on top of the J. The pants are black.

Lightning's Point out 4-6 weeks

Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point is expected to miss four to six weeks because of an upper-body injury. Point appeared to favor his left shoulder or arm after crashing into to the end boards.

CORRECTION

Runner's scoring place incorrect

Because of a reporting error, the placing on the team that Notre Dame cross country runner Erin Strzelecki finished was incorrect in a story on Page 2B on Tuesday. Strzelecki was the fourth scoring runner for the Irish.