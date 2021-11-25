Rams, NFL settling lawsuit with St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – The NFL and Rams owner Stan Kroenke will pay $790 million to settle a lawsuit filed by St. Louis interests over the team's relocation to Los Angeles, a joint statement from St. Louis city and county said Wednesday.

No details of the settlement were released, and it wasn't immediately clear how much would be paid by Kroenke and how much would be covered by owners of the league's 31 other teams.

St. Louis-area officials haven't determined yet how the settlement funds will be used, the statement said.

The settlement, reached in mediation, ends a 41/2-year-old lawsuit filed in the wake of the Rams' 2016 departure.

FOOTBALL

NFL news

Cleveland running back Kareem Hunt and two-time All-Pro starting right tackle Jack Conklin were designated for return from injured reserve and could play Sunday against division-leading Baltimore. ... Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said he's feeling better and he fully expects to play Sunday night. ...

The Minnesota Vikings sent psychologists at the home of defensive end Everson Griffen to work with police on guiding him through another alarming mental health situation, with the 12th-year player refusing to come out of his house.

Hall of Fame semifinalists set

Seven first-time eligible former players, including wide receivers Andre Johnson, Steve Smith and Anquan Boldin, are among 26 modern-day semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2022. Joining them as candidates for induction next year are former Bears kick returner Devin Hester; pass-rushing standouts Robert Mathis, a former Indianapolis Colts star, and DeMarcus Ware; and run-stuffing defensive tackle Vince Wilfork. Each last played in the 2016 season.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Area signings, commitments

West Noble senior kicker and punter Julio Macias has committed to play football at Purdue. ... Huntington North senior Megan Stephan will sign to play both golf and softball at Rockford College.

RUNNING

4-mile race today at Saint Francis

Those wishing to participate in the Galloping Gobbler 4 Miler today may sign up at the Hutzell Athletic Center on the Saint Francis campus before the start of the race, which starts at 8:30 a.m. Online registration closed Wednesday. There is a $2 discount per runner for families registering three or more participants. For more information, go to www.veepraces.com/