Steury, Knoblauch earn running honors

Twelve area cross country runners have been named to the Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches All-State teams, 19 more were honorable mention and Izaiah Steury and Addison Knoblauch have both been named Runners of the Year in their divisions.

Angola's Steury was the runner of the year for the Class 3A boys. Deion Guise of Bellmont, Karsten Schlegel of Concordia and Luke Shappell of Leo were also named to the All-State team for that class.

Addison Knoblauch of Homestead was named a Class 4A Runner of the Year with Lowell's Karina James. Addy Wiley of Huntington North was also named to the all-state team.

The Class A girls team includes Morgan Gannon of Fremont and Sydney McFarren of Southern Wells. The 3A All-State girls team includes Gracynn Hinkley of Angola and Alexa Panning of Concordia.

Robert Lohman of Carroll and Austin Hall of Columbia City were named to the Class 4A boy All-State team.

Basketball

Marc Gasol going back to Spain

Former NBA player Marc Gasol will play for the club he founded in the second division of Spanish basketball, he announced Thursday. Gasol is the owner and president of Girona, which he founded in 2014.

High schools

Signing

East Noble's Tristan Rothenberger has signed to play baseball at Hocking College.

Soccer

US qualifier set for Ontario

Tim Hortons Field, an outdoor venue with artificial turf nicknamed “The Donut Box” in Hamilton, Ontario, will be the site of Canada's home World Cup qualifier against the United States on Jan. 30, the Canadian Soccer Association said Thursday.

Tennis

France, Croatia win at Davis Cup

Top-ranked France and second-ranked Croatia won on the opening day of the Davis Cup Finals, while defending champion Spain was left without 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz, who tested positive for the coronavirus and had to be dropped from the squad. Sweden also got an upset win over Canada on the first day.