Jacobsen's pick

Class A State Football Final

No. 2/3 Adams Central (13-1) vs. No. 1 Indianapolis Lutheran (14-0): If the Flying Jets are going to win this one, it's clear that they will need Blake Heyerly and the rest of the run game to pick up a lot of yards and – just as important – eat up the clock and keep the Saints on defense. The Jets players have said that they want to force Indianapolis Lutheran's Montasi Clay to throw the ball, and so far, passers have not been safe against the Adams Central defense, which has 22 interceptions. The Jets have also recovered 10 fumbles, and sophomore linebacker Gavin Cook has forced an incredible 17 fumbles this year.

Still, there's a reason the Saints are undefeated through 14 games and have scored at least 25 points in every game. Their offense is outgaining opponents 439.1 to 209.9 yards a game, and that's because no one has found a solution for slowing down Clay & Co. Forcing turnovers and limiting Indianapolis Lutheran's possessions might be the formula, but executing that play will be a tall order.

Pick: Indianapolis Lutheran