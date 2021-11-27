British, Irish golfers quit Joburg Open

JOHANNESBURG – A batch of British and Irish golfers withdrew from the Joburg Open before Friday's second round after the U.K. government announced it was banning flights from South Africa to counter the spread of a new COVID-19 variant.

The inaugural season of the DP World Tour started Thursday, but more than a dozen players pulled out of the tournament because of the new restrictions, tour spokesman Steve Todd confirmed on Friday.

The U.K. announced it was suspending flights from South Africa and five other southern African countries and making travelers from these countries self-isolate for 10 days effective Friday.

From Sunday morning, travelers would have to go into hotel quarantine.

Also, the European Union said Friday it plans to stop air travel from southern Africa because of the variant as the 27-nation bloc is battling a massive spike in cases.

Joburg Open organizers said after Friday's second round was suspended because of fading light that the tournament would be shortened to 54 holes and finish today to give players and staff more time to organize travel back to their home countries.

The tournament marked the start of a new era following the rebranding of the European Tour to a title which better reflected its global nature.

BASEBALL

Escobar gets deal with Mets

The New York Mets and All-Star infielder Eduardo Escobar have agreed to a free agent contract, according to a person familiar with the deal. MLB Network reported the contract will pay Escobar $20 million over two years. Escobar, 32, was a first-time All-Star in 2021, when he batted .253 with 28 homers, 90 RBI and a .786 OPS for Arizona and Milwaukee.

BASKETBALL

NBA fines James after gesture

LeBron James was fined $15,000 by the NBA for an obscene gesture, The league also warned the Lakers superstar about using profane language. James made the gesture after making a shot late in Los Angeles' 124-116 overtime victory in Indiana on Wednesday night. James used profanity in his postgame interview after the victory in Indiana when discussing his suspension the night before when the Lakers played New York.

Colleges

Louisiana Tech coach Holtz out

Louisiana Tech and coach Skip Holtz are parting ways after nine seasons that included seven straight bowl appearances for the Bulldogs. Athletic director Eric Woods announced that Holtz would coach the Bulldogs' final game against Rice today. Louisiana Tech is 3-8.

GOLF

S. African leads Joburg Open

South African Thriston Lawrence shot another 6-under 65 to finish his second round atop the leader board of the Joburg Open in Johannesburg. Lawrence was at 12-under 130 after 36 holes to lead compatriot Zander Lombard (67) by four strokes.

TENNIS

Serbia wins at Davis Cup

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic secured a victory for Serbia, 40-year-old Feliciano Lopez got defending champion Spain off to a solid start, and a young Italian team rolled past the 32-time champion United States in the Davis Cup Finals.