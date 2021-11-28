Goal 24 seconds in propels US women

SYDNEY – Ashley Hatch scored her first international goal, and the U.S. women's soccer team defeated Australia 3-0 in the Americans' first match in Australia in 21 years.

Hatch scored when Australia's defense failed to clear the ball from the opening kickoff, and she found herself one-on-one with goalkeeper Teagen Micah. Hatch calmly slotted a low shot to the right of Micah 24 seconds into the match.

Rose Lavelle scored the second American goal in the 49th minute and captain Lindsey Horan finished the scoring from a penalty in the 68th.

BASEBALL

MLB news

Boston signed right-hander Michael Wacha to a $7 million, one-year deal. Wacha, 30, was 3-5 with a 5.05 ERA last season for Tampa Bay. … The New York Mets bolstered their lineup with three free-agent deals, adding speedy center fielder Starling Marte to go along with Mark Canha and All-Star infielder Eduardo Escobar. … Seattle acquired All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier in a trade with San Diego. The Padres acquired left-handed reliever Ray Kerr and outfielder Corey Rosier. … Shortstop Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays finalized an $182 million, 11-year contract that includes a club option for the 2033 season.

FOOTBALL

Chiefs great Curley Culp dies

Hall of Fame defensive lineman Curley Culp, who helped the Kansas City Chiefs win their first Super Bowl during a 14-year NFL career, died Saturday of complications from pancreatic cancer. He was 75. Culp announced this month that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. Culp was chosen to participate in six Pro Bowls, and he was second to Steelers cornerback Mel Blount for AP Defensive Player of the Year after the 1975 season. He retired in 1981 and was enshrined to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013.

NFL news

Cleveland activated running back Kareem Hunt (calf) and Pro Bowl right tackle Jack Conklin (elbow) from injured reserve, and they will be in the lineup for tonight's critical game against AFC North-leading Baltimore. … Tennessee placed receiver A.J. Brown (chest) on injured reserve. He will be out at least until Dec. 23 and becomes the 17th player currently on IR for the Titans (8-3).

GOLF

S. African wins shortened Joburg

South African golfer Thriston Lawrence won the Joburg Open after the third round was abandoned because of bad weather in Johannesberg, meaning the result was called after 36 holes of the inaugural event on the DP World Tour. The event had been reduced to a 54-hole tournament late Friday to help non-South African resident players, caddies and support staff at the tournament return to their home countries, a move triggered by international travel restrictions being imposed on South Africa because of the emergence of a new COVID-19 variant in the country.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Steury 2nd at Midwest meet

Angola's Izaiah Steury placed second with a time of 14:53.8 at the Midwest Regional cross country meet in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He advances to the Eastbay Cross Country Championship nationals Dec. 11 in San Diego.

Warsaw golfer signs with IU

Cal Hoskins of Warsaw has officially signed with Indiana men's golf. He announced his commitment to the Hoosiers in September. Hoskins was the Warsaw Sectional champion last spring after shooting a 70 at Rozella Ford Golf Course.

HOCKEY

Islanders have 2 games postponed

The NHL has postponed two more games for coronavirus-related reasons, making it five so far this season. Upcoming New York Islanders games today at the Rangers and Tuesday at the Philadelphia Flyers were postponed after additional players went into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Saturday. The team would have had as many as eight players unavailable.

Rangers' Panarin fined $5,000

New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin was fined $5,000 for throwing one of his gloves Friday at Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand.