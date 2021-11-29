Indiana football fires offensive coordinator

Indiana's football team has relieved offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan of his duties, coach Tom Allen announced Sunday.

The move came one day after the Hoosiers finished a 2-10 season with a 44-7 loss to Purdue. Indiana scored just 17.2 points per game, the eighth-lowest total in the country, in 2021 and started four quarterbacks.

“I want to thank Nick for his work and commitment to our football program,” Allen said in a news release. “He is a good football coach and a man of tremendous character, but we are in need of a reset on the offensive side of the ball. We will begin our search for Nick's replacement immediately.”

Basketball

Celtics' Kanter to be US citizen

Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter, a native of Turkey, is changing his name to “Enes Kanter Freedom” to celebrate becoming a United States citizen today.

Football

Riley leaving Sooners for USC

Southern California hired Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley to be its next coach Sunday.

Former Bear Hampton arrested

Ex-Chicago Bears defensive lineman Dan Hamptonwas arrested Nov. 20 in Indiana for allegedly driving a vehicle while drunk.

Florida finds its new head coach

Florida hired Louisiana-Lafayette's Billy Napier on Sunday to be the Gators' next football coach.

High Schools

Adams Central tops ACAC team

Adams Central led the ACAC football team with nine first-team selections: offensive linemen Bryan Girod and Corbin Hirschy, tight end Braysen Yergler, running backs Alex Currie and Blake Heyerly, defensive lineman Zac Wurm, linebacker Keegan Bluhm and defensive backs Gavin Cook and Nick Neuenschwander. South Adams had offensive lineman Thomas Murphy, wide receiver Trey Schoch, defensive lineman Jordan Hinshaw, linebackers Mav Summersett and Ken Richardson, defensive back AJ Dull and kicker Hunter Kongar. Bluffton had offensive lineman Cameron Farmer, wide receiver Chase Gibson, quarterback Lukas Hunt and linebacker Josh Ringger. The rest of the first-team includes Heritage offensive lineman Jackson Bearman, linebacker Ryan Whitacre and punter Fa Re Dal; Woodlan defensive linemen Beau Brooks and Joe Reidy and Jay County running back Quinn Faulkner.

Homestead teams in coaches' polls

Homestead (5-1) is ranked sixth in the latest Indiana Basketball Coaches Association girls poll. Crown Point (6-1) is first. The Homestead (1-1) boys are ranked fifth.

Miscellaneous

US eliminated from Davis Cup

The record 32-time champion Americans were eliminated from the Davis Cup Finals by following up a lopsided loss to host Italy with a humbling defeat to Colombia on Sunday.

Shiffrin sets skiing record

Mikaela Shiffrin marked the return of the women's World Cup to North America by beating Petra Vlhova for her 46th career win in slalom. That matched a 32-year-old record for most World Cup wins in a single discipline, set by Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark in giant slalom.