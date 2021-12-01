Coliseum to play host to Division III tourney

After three years, the NCAA Division III men's basketball championship will return to Memorial Coliseum on March 18-19. Fort Wayne is set to host the championships through 2026.

Tickets go on sale Friday, and those who buy tickets that day will be treated to a special one-day deal of four tickets for $80. Regular-priced tickets are $30 for adults; $25 for students/seniors/military for an all-session ticket. Find more information and buy tickets in advance at MUSpartans.com/NCAA.

BASKETBALL

James enters COVID protocol

LeBron James has been placed in the NBA's health and safety protocols, and was ruled out for the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night. Such a move almost certainly means one of two things: that James, who said this season that he is vaccinated, either tested positive for COVID-19 or had an inconclusive result.

COLLEGES

Football news

Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer, who began the season as the starter before giving way to Aidan O'Connell, has entered the transfer portal. ... Virginia Tech is finalizing a deal to make Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry its next head coach, two people familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. ... The Big Ten announced that Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson is its defensive player of the year and Michigan State's Mel Tucker is the coach of the year.

PFW women to play Ball State

The Purdue Fort Wayne women's basketball team added a game at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Ball State. The contest comes after the Mastodons' game at Wright State scheduled for Friday was canceled because of the COVID-19 cases in the Wright State program.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Area roundup

Huntington North senior Lucas Thorn will sign Dec. 9 to play baseball at Bethel University. Also, Vikings senior Megan Stephan signed to play softball and golf at Rockford University. ... Woodlan senior basketball player Joe Reidy was named one of three boys IBCA/Franciscan Health Players of the Week.

FOOTBALL

Cowboys COVID list grows longer

Dallas Cowboys rookie cornerback Nahshon Wright has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing to eight the number of players and coaches sidelined by the coronavirus for Thursday's game at New Orleans. Coach Mike McCarthy and five members of his staff won't make the trip because of positive tests.

SOCCER

Aussies earn tie with US women

A late goal by Kyah Simon earned Australia a fortunate 1-1 draw in Newcastle, Australia, against the world champion United States and denied the American women a second win in the two-game series.

FWFC plans tryouts Jan. 3

Fort Wayne FC will have open tryouts Jan. 3 for the upcoming season, when it will compete in the USL2. Two sessions are scheduled for new registrants to select from. Last season's players are also required to try out. Registration is $100 per person. To register, go to fortwaynefc.com/2022-tryouts.