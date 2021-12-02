Hawks down Pacers as Young scores 33

INDIANAPOLIS – Trae Young made two crucial free throws in the final seconds of the game to help the Atlanta Hawks fend off the Indiana Pacers 114-111 on Wednesday night.

Pacers rookie Chris Duarte came up with a steal late in the game but was unable to convert a contested layup. Young was subsequently fouled and made the final two of his 33 points.

After the final buzzer, Pacers coach Rick Carlisle yelled at the referees about the lack of a call on the Duarte drive.

Young also had 10 assists and eight rebounds for the Hawks, who shot 51.2% (44 of 86), including 16 of 33 on 3-pointers. Young found backcourt mate Kevin Huerter for several open looks as Huerter finished with 19 points, and John Collins scored 14.

Malcolm Brogdon led the Pacers with 27 points. Domantas Sabonis scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Myles Turner had 17 points and nine rebounds.

BASEBALL

Cy Young winner LaMarr Hoyt dies

LaMarr Hoyt, who won the 1983 AL Cy Young Award with the Chicago White Sox, has died. He was 66. The White Sox said he died Monday in his hometown of Columbia, South Carolina, following a lengthy illness. Hoyt went 98-68 with a 3.99 ERA in eight years in the majors. He also had 48 career complete games, including eight shutouts, and 10 saves.

COLLEGES

Bell top receiver in Big Ten

Purdue wide receiver David Bell was named the Richter-Howard Big Ten receiver of the year, and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was named offensive player of the year and freshman of the year. Bell was also named first-team all-conference for the second straight season. Boilermakers defensive end George Karlaftis was also first-team All-Big Ten. Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell was second-team All-Big Ten, as was Indiana linebacker Micah McFadden.

Playoff panel to keep talking

The latest meeting on expanding the College Football Playoff wrapped up without an announcement as the people involved agreed to keep talking.

HIGH SCHOOLS

ACAC tourney draw announced

The ACAC athletic directors drew and released the brackets for the annual ACAC basketball tournament. The first round for the boys and girls will be played Jan. 11, the semifinals Jan. 14 and finals Jan. 15 at South Adams. The boys and girls brackets are identical: Jay County will play at Adams Central in the first round, Bluffton will play at Heritage, and South Adams at Woodlan, with the boys game following the girls. Southern Wells drew a bye and will play at the winner of Jay County-Adams Central.

Snider freshman commits

Snider freshman Brandon Logan announced that he has committed to play baseball at Vanderbilt.

TENNIS

WTA suspends events in China

The head of the women's professional tennis tour announced that all WTA tournaments would be suspended in China because of concerns about the safety of Peng Shuai, a Grand Slam doubles champion who accused a former high-ranking government official in that country of sexual assault..