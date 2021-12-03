NBA clears James to return to lineup

LOS ANGELES  LeBron James was cleared to return to the Los Angeles Lakers after missing one game under the NBAs health and safety protocols.

The league said Thursday that James is not positive for COVID-19 despite a series of tests that produced conflicting results this week. Additional testing cleared James to play when the Lakers host the Los Angeles Clippers tonight.

James subsequently had two negative PCR tests conducted more than 24 hours apart, meeting the criteria necessary to return to play.

BASKETBALL

Williamson too sore to practice

Soreness in Zion Williamsons surgically repaired right foot derailed plans for the 2020 All-Star forward to take part in his first full practice of the season on Thursday, team officials said.

COLLEGES

Bowl game OKd for this season

The NCAA football oversight committee approved a waiver to the deadline for bowl certification so another game can be added to this seasons lineup, upping the number to 42 and ensuring all teams that finished 6-6 can play in the postseason. The additional game, likely to be played in Texas, was a late replacement for the bowl that was scheduled to be played in San Francisco this season. The Redbox bowl was canceled in early September.

Graduation rate high for athletes

New graduation numbers show college athletes continue to graduate at higher rates than overall students. On Thursday, the NCAA released its annual Graduation Success Rate report that shows college athletes who entered school from 2011-12 through 2014-15 graduated at a rate of 89%, 21 points higher than the federal graduation rate  and well above the 80% goal set by late NCAA President Myles Brand when he first introduced the report in 2002.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Commitment

Columbia City senior Greg Bolt announced that he will play football at Saint Francis.

NECC tourney draw announced

The NECC released the bracket for the conference boys and girls basketball tournament, which will begin at various sites Jan. 11 and conclude Jan. 15. The bracket is the same for boys and girls, with the girls playing at 6 p.m. and the boys games following. The host sites will follow boys winners. In both tournaments, Central Noble will play its opening round game at Angola, West Noble at Lakeland, Eastside at Fairfield and Hamilton at Garrett. Churubusco will play at Fremont in the second round as both schools received a bye.

TENNIS

Russia reaches Davis Cup semis

Daniil Medvedev maintained his perfect record at the Davis Cup Finals to put Russia into the last four. Medvedev defeated Mikael Ymer 6-4, 6-4 in Madrid to give Russia an insurmountable 2-0 lead over Sweden in the quarterfinals. Russia will face Germany in the semifinals Saturday. Serbia and top-ranked Novak Djokovic will face Croatia in the other semifinal today.