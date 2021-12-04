Anderson's return helps Ants end skid

Justin Anderson scored 26 points with nine rebounds in return to the lineup Friday night, as the Mad Ants defeated the Sioux Falls Skyforce 125-112 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to snap a two-game losing streak.

Anderson had missed the Mad Ants' last game – a 114-102 road loss to the Wisconsin Herd on Nov. 21 – because he was with the U.S. national team as it tries to qualify for the FIBA World Cup.

Terry Taylor had 25 points and 11 rebounds for the Mad Ants (4-3). DeJon Jarreau added 22 points.

Brandon Knight scored 32 points to pace Sioux Falls (1-6). Dru Smith added 26.

BASKETBALL

Trail Blazers fire team president

The Portland Trail Blazers fired Neil Olshey, the team's president of basketball operations and general manager, after an investigation into workplace conduct.

COLLEGES

Maryland coach Turgeon out

Mark Turgeon is out as Maryland's basketball coach after a slow start to his 11th season knocked the team out of the Top 25. The athletic department announced Friday that Turgeon was stepping down in what it called a mutual decision. Danny Manning will take over as interim coach for the rest of the year.

COVID cancels UCLA game

No. 5 UCLA's game at Washington on Sunday has been canceled because of COVID-19 issues in the Huskies' program. The game won't be rescheduled and it will count as a Pac-12 victory for the Bruins.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Leo athlete to play at Adrian

Leo senior Donavin Massing announced he has committed to play baseball at Adrian College.

HOCKEY

Chicago forward has disk replaced

Chicago Blackhawks forward Tyler Johnson became the second NHL player to have an artificial disk replacement in his neck. Johnson's operation was the same surgery that Jack Eichel underwent last month, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. Johnson, 31, will be sidelined for approximately three months, according to team physician Michael Terry.

HORSE RACING

Attorney: Steroid in ointment

Urine testing of Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit has shown that a steroid present in the colt's system came from a topical ointment and not an injection, according to an attorney for trainer Bob Baffert. Medina Spirit tested positive for the steroid betamethasone after winning the May 1 race and is facing disqualification. Baffert had said an ointment used to treat the colt for a skin condition daily up until the Derby included the substance. Betamethasone is a legal substance, but it is not allowed on race day in Kentucky, Maryland and New York, home to the Triple Crown series.