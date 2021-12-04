Irish trail entire game to lose ACC opener

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – James Karnik had 17 points and tied his career high with 13 rebounds, Quinten Post scored 13 points and Boston College never trailed in its 73-57 win over Notre Dame on Friday night in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams.

T.J. Bickerstaff scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half and Makai Ashton-Langford and DeMarr Langford had 10 points apiece for the Eagles (6-3).

Karnik hit a 3-pointer 17 seconds into the game to spark a 7-0 opening run and finished the first half with 11 points and 11 rebounds. The Eagles outrebounded Notre Dame 24-12 in the first half and converted eight offensive rebounds into 12 second-chance points to take a 37-27 lead into the break.

Prentiss Hubb scored 15 points, Blake Wesley added 12 and Dane Goodwin 10 for the Irish (3-4).

The Eagles are just 13-26 all-time, 3-13 in ACC play, against Notre Dame and have won back-to-back games in the series for the first time in nearly 25 years.

ILLINOIS 86, RUTGERS 51: In Champaign, Illinois, Alfonso Plummer scored 24 points, and Kofi Cockburn had a double-double as the Illini cruised in the Big Ten opener for both teams.

Cockburn, who came in leading the nation in scoring at 26.8 points per game, scored a season-low 13 points on 4-of-8 shooting and grabbed a season-high 15 rebounds. Jacob Grandison added 16 points for Illinois (6-2).

Jaden Jones led Rutgers (4-4) with 10 points.

No. 8 KANSAS 95, ST. JOHN'S 75: In New York, Christian Braun had a career-high 31 points, and Ochai Agbaji scored 23 as the Jayhawks won the first basketball game at new UBS Arena.

Senior forward David McCormack was a force inside with 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Kansas (6-1). Julian Champagnie scored all but four of his 24 points after halftime for the Red Storm (5-2),

Women

No. 1 SOUTH CAROLINA 65, KANSAS STATE 44: In Columbia, South Carolina, Aliyah Boston had 21 points and 17 rebounds to lead the Gamecocks to their first 9-0 start in six years.

Laeticia Amihere, the 6-4 forward who filled the point guard spot with point guard Destanni Henderson out, had 11 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and five of South Carolina's 11 blocked shots.

No. 2 UCONN 74, SETON HALL 49: In South Orange, New Jersey, Paige Bueckers had 23 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and five steals to lead the Huskies in the Big East opener for both teams.

Christyn Williams added 17 points for UConn (4-1).

Lauren Park-Lane led Seton Hall (3-3) with 20 points and five assists. Mya Jackson scored 14 points.