Boatwright scores 25 as Ants top Skyforce

Bennie Boatwright scored 25 points – he made 9 of 18 shots – and added eight rebounds Saturday night as the Mad Ants defeated the Sioux Falls Skyforce 107-96 in front of 2,108 fans at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The Mad Ants (4-3) won there 125-112 on Friday night.

Terry Taylor had 24 points and 12 rebounds for Fort Wayne, which shot 41% from the field. Gabe York added 15 points for the Mad Ants, who next play Friday and Saturday at Memorial Coliseum against Iowa.

Sioux Falls (1-7), which shot 43%, was paced by Brandon Knight's 26 points and Micah Potter's 20 points with 21 rebounds.

COLLEGES

Irish win, headed to College Cup

Fourth-seeded Notre Dame is College Cup-bound after downing No. 5 seed Pittsburgh in penalty kicks (4-2) in front of a packed crowd at Alumni Stadium in South Bend. Notre Dame will head to Cary, North Carolina, for the program's second College Cup appearance in the past eight seasons, and first for head coach Chad Riley. The College Cup is the Final Four of the NCAA soccer tournament. Georgetown has also reached the College Cup. Oregon State played Clemson late Saturday as did Washington and Saint Louis for the other berths in the College Cup.

FOOTBALL

NFL news

Ailing running back Melvin Gordon III was unable to practice Saturday and was ruled out for Denver's showdown tonight at Kansas City with the AFC West lead on the line. That means rookie running back Javonte Williams will get his first career start when the Broncos (6-5) face the Chiefs (7-4) with a chance to move atop the division. ...

Seattle elevated veteran running back Adrian Peterson from the practice squad to the active roster for today's game against San Francisco. Peterson was signed to the practice squad Wednesday. The 36-year-old played three games this season for Tennessee after Derrick Henry went down with injury. Peterson started two games and had 27 carries for 82 yards. ...

Pittsburgh activated star linebacker T.J. Watt off the COVID-19 list in time for today's home game with AFC North-leading Baltimore.

Claude Humphrey dies at age 77

Pro Football Hall of Famer Claude Humphrey, one of the NFL's most fearsome pass rushers during the 1970s with the Atlanta Falcons, has died at the age of 77. Humphrey, who also played for the Philadelphia Eagles, died unexpectedly in Memphis, Tennessee, on Friday night, according to the Hall of Fame, which was informed of his death by his daughter. No cause was given. Humphrey was the No. 3 overall pick by the Falcons out of Tennessee State in 1968 and went on to play 11 years with the team, earning the last of six Pro Bowl appearances as a member of the famed “Grits Blitz” defense in 1977.

OUTDOORS

Miniature garden workshop set

Salamonie Lake will play host to a workshop called “The Winter Doesn't Have to Succ” from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at its nature center, 3691 New Holland Road, Andrews. During this workshop, participants will design a container-plant miniature garden, which will include succulents, to bring nature inside. The cost is $25, which is payable the day of the event, with a $5 discount per person for multiple people. All materials will be provided. Advance registration is required by calling 260-468-2127. Limited space is available. This workshop is for those ages 7 and older, and children younger than 18 should be accompanied by an adult.

TENNIS

Russia, Croatia in Davis Cup final

Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev led Russia into the Davis Cup final after dominating their singles matches against Germany to win their best-of-three semifinal 2-0 in Madrid. The second-ranked Medvedev brushed aside Jan-Lennard Struff aside 6-4, 6-4 to seal the Russian victory after Rublev took the lead with a 6-4, 6-0 win over Dominik Koepfer. Croatia awaits Russia in today's final on the indoor hard court at the Madrid Arena after eliminating Novak Djokovic's Serbia on Friday. Both Russia and Croatia will be aiming for a third Davis Cup title.