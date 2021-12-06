Hovland rallies from 6 down to win Hero

NASSAU, Bahamas – Viktor Hovland made consecutive eagles and closed with consecutive bogeys while overcoming a six-shot deficit to win the Hero World Challenge on Sunday and keep Collin Morikawa from reaching No. 1 in the world.

So wild was this final round of the year for golf's elite that Morikawa, who started the day with a five-shot lead, wasn't even a factor over the last hour at Albany Golf Club.

Hovland closed with a 6-under 66 in his debut at a holiday event that was filled with pure chaos involving eagles and triple bogeys, none more bizarre than Jordan Spieth hitting his drive on the ninth hole from what was a new 17th tee for the final round.

Morikawa, the British Open champion and first American to be No. 1 on the European Tour, missed three birdie chances from 10 feet or closer at the start of the round then went sideways with two shots into the bushes at Nos. 4 and 6 that led to double bogeys and a 41 on the front nine.

He closed with a 76 and tied for fifth.

Colleges

Purdue volleyball set for regionals

No. 6 Purdue volleyball will play its next match against No. 11 BYU in the NCAA regional semifinals 11 a.m. Thursday at Fitzgerald Field House in Pittsburgh.

Football

Venables going back to Sooners

Oklahoma has hired Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables as its head coach to replace Lincoln Riley, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Sunday night. Venables was on Oklahoma's staff under Bob Stoops as co-defensive coordinator from 1999 to 2003 and defensive coordinator from 2004 to 2011. He was co-defensive coordinator when the Sooners won the 2000 national title. He left Oklahoma for Clemson in 2012 and won the Broyles Award in 2016 as the nation's top assistant.

Ex-Wayne star leaving Buckeyes

The Columbus Dispatch has reported former Wayne standout Craig Young has entered the transfer portal after three seasons at Ohio State. Young had 15 tackles and returned an interception for a 70-yard touchdown against Maryland.

High schools

Spartan boys move up to No.4

Homestead (3-1) climbed a spot to No. 4 in this week's IBCA boys basketball poll, a day after beating then-No. 3 Carmel (2-2) 48-37 at Brownsburg. The Greyhounds fell to No. 8 this week. Leo is now ranked No. 20 after starting the season 4-0.

Columbia City girls reach No. 20

Undefeated Columbia City girls basketball (9-0) entered the IBCA girls basketball poll, jumping in at No. 20. Homestead (6-1) remains No. 6 in the state, and Crown Point (9-1) holds on to the No. 1 spot.

Commitment

Carroll senior outfielder Jake McGrath announced Saturday he has committed to Manchester.

Hockey

Canucks to hire Bruce Boudreau

Media reports say Bruce Boudreau, a former Komets player and coach, will replace Travis Green as coach of the NHL's Vancouver Canucks. Boudreau is the father of current Komets coach Ben Boudreau. Bruce Boudreau, 66, previously coached Washington, Anaheim and Minnesota.

Racing

Hamilton passes rival for F1 win

Lewis Hamilton passed Max Verstappen with six laps remaining to win the chaotic inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and pull even on points with his rival as Formula One's thrilling championship race heads into the title-deciding finale.