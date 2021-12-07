Canterbury goalie named All-American

Canterbury junior goalkeeper Saed Anabtawi is one of 88 boys – and just 12 juniors – to be named to the United Soccer Coaches All-American team.

Anabtawi let in eight goals and had 62 saves in 18 games this season, helping the Cavaliers to a 13-2-3 record and a trip to the Class 2A regional championships. He was named to the Indiana all-state team after his sophomore and junior years.

“He's made great strides every year as a goalkeeper, and he works very hard,” Canterbury soccer coach Greg Mauch said in a news release. “Saed's got God-given talents, and he's making the most of them.”

Anabtawi is the eighth Canterbury player to receive All-American honors, and the first since Britt Watt in 2013.

Colleges

Crossroads gives weekly awards

The Crossroads League announced that Grace's Frankie Davidson was men's basketball player of the week after he averaged 26.5 points and 6 rebounds in two victories; Grace's Maddie Ryman was women's basketball player of the week after averaging 28 points in two games; and Huntington's Derek Leyba was men's bowler of the week with a 203.3 average and 1,220 pins over six games.

Football

Snider linebacker gets IFCA honor

Snider senior Domanick Moon has been named the Indiana Football Coaches Association's Mr. Football position award winner at linebacker and is one of four local players to be named to the IFCA Top 50 All-State list. The other three local honorees are offensive linemen Landen Livingston of Leo and Demon Moore of Snider and wide receiver Rowan Zolman of East Noble. Another 46 local athletes were named to all-state teams based on their grade level and classification, and a full list is available on page 3B and online at www.journalgazette.net/sports.

Oregon coach leaves for Miami

Mario Cristobal has left his head coaching job at Oregon to become the head coach at Miami, returning to his alma mater.

Secondary stars going back to IU

Two former All-Big Ten players, cornerback Jaylin Williams and safety Devon Matthews, will return for Indiana in 2022, they announced. Williams, a 2020 second team All-Big Ten honoree when he was eighth in the country with four interceptions, is a three-year starter. He was tied for 11th in the country with 11 pass breakups this season. Matthews is also a three-year starter and was third team All-Big Ten in 2020. He has two interceptions, nine pass breakups and five tackles for loss in the last two seasons.

Former Brown Bill Glass dies

Bill Glass, a four-time Pro Bowl defensive end with Cleveland and member of the Browns' 1964 NFL championship team, has died. He was 86.

Hockey

Komets' Murphy called up to AHL

Defenseman Matt Murphy has been called from the Komets to the higher-level American Hockey League's Providence Bruins. It's his third stint in the AHL this season.

Flyers part ways with head coach

The Flyers fired coach Alain Vigneault on Monday after eight straight losses, two shy of matching a team record.Mike Yeo was named interim coach.

Tennis

Ex-US Open champ stepping away

Bianca Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion, will take a mental break from tennis and sit out the start of next season, including the Australian Open, saying Monday she wants to “re-set, recover, and grow” after a challenging two years that included getting COVID-19.