Homestead's White on All-American team

Homestead senior Amelia White is one of 70 girls across the country to be named to the United Soccer Coaches High School All-American Team. She is one of four girls from Indiana to be named to the team.

White scored 25 goals in 20 games for the Spartans and had 15 assists on the season. She helped Homestead to a 22-0 record and scored one of the two goals in Homestead's victory over Carmel in the Class 3A state title game this fall.

BASEBALL

Indiana Tech men beat up on Taylor

Grant Smith shot 7-of 14 from the floor for a game-high 17 points to lead the Indiana Tech men's basketball team to a 69-45 win over Taylor in Upland. Josh Kline had 10 points as the Warriors improved to 10-4.

BOXING

Roy Jones Jr. elected to Hall

Roy Jones Jr., Miguel Cotto and James Toney have been elected to the International Boxing Hall of Fame along with three-division female champions Regina Halmich and Holly Holm.

COLLEGES

AP All-Big Ten team announced

Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud are The Associated Press Big Ten co-offensive players of the year, and the Spartans' Mel Tucker edged out Michigan's Jim Harbaugh for coach of the year. Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson easily won defensive player of the year in voting by 26 media members who cover the conference. Purdue wide receiver David Bell and defensive lineman George Karlaftis were named to the All-Big Ten first team. Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell and Indiana linebacker Micah McFadden were named to the second team.

Seminoles win soccer title

Yujie Zhao rocketed home the game-winning penalty kick and Florida State edged BYU 4-3 in PKs to win its third women's national championship in program history and second in the last four years.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Columbia City honors alumni

Columbia City announced the five members of the 2022 Columbia City High School Athletic Hall of Fame class. The class will be recognized at halftime of the boys basketball game against West Noble on Feb. 12. The members include Karma Geyer (Class of 1990, cross country and track and field), Stephanie (Smith) Reed (2006, soccer, basketball, softball), Haley Richter (2010, swimming) and Doug Sheckler (2004, basketball). The class also includes Geoff Penrod, who served as athletic director from 1976 to 2016 and held numerous positions with the IHSAA.

Coaches group honors Loyer

Homestead senior Fletcher Loyer is one of six players who were named an IBCA Player of the Week on Tuesday. Loyer, who was the winner for the District 1 boys, helped Homestead to a 62-40 win over Warsaw on Friday and a 48-37 win over then No. 3 Carmel in Brownsburg on Saturday.

HOCKEY

Players, ECHL extend CBA

The Professional Hockey Players' Association and ECHL have agreed to extend their collective bargaining agreement. The agreement, effective through June 30, 2025, has been ratified by ECHL players and approved by the league's Board of Governors, the ECHL said in a statement Tuesday.