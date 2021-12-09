Trade opens spot for Szydlowski's return

The Komets traded defenseman Corbin Baldwin to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Wednesday for an undisclosed amount of cash.

And goaltender Jiri Patera was called up to Henderson of the American Hockey League.

Baldwin had one assist in six games. By moving him, the Komets now have only four players of veteran status – the most they are allowed on their active roster – and this clears the way for forward Shawn Szydlowski to be activated following offseason back surgery. The Komets' other vets are Connor Jones, Kellen Jones and Zach Tolkinen.

It's likely Szydlowski will make his season debut Friday against the Kalamazoo Wings in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Connor Jones, who has three goals and 12 points in 15 games, is out of COVID-19 protocols and available, too, with goalie Samuel Harvey expected to come out of the protocols today.

Harvey is 5-0-1 with a 1.80 goals-against average, a .947 save percentage and one shutout. Bailey Brkin stopped 17 of 19 shots in his Fort Wayne debut, a 2-1 loss Saturday to Iowa. Patera was 4-4-1 with a 2.54 GAA, a .914 SP and one shutout before his call-up.

COLLEGES

Third UConn guard injured

UConn coach Geno Auriemma said his team has lost a third guard to injury a day after learning that star Paige Bueckers likely will be out up to two months with a left leg fracture. Nika Muhl is expected to miss about three weeks dealing with pain and a stress problem in her right foot, which has been bothering her since she suffered a sprain against High Point in the NCAA Tournament last season, Auriemma said. The sophomore from Croatia was expected to see extended playing time filling in for Bueckers. Freshman Azzi Fudd, who is dealing with a similar right foot stress injury, won't be back for at least a couple of weeks.

Miami to hire AD from Clemson

Miami is hiring Dan Radakovich as its athletic director, luring him away from Clemson after nearly a decade of enormous success there, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the school was still finalizing an agreement with its new AD and an announcement was planned for today.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Area signings

Carroll's Lilly Ziedler (softball) will sign today with Marian University. ... Wawasee senior Lillian Tyler (swimming) will sign Dec. 17 with the University of Southern Indiana.

HOCKEY

Chicago's Khaira on injured list

Chicago Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira spent the night in a hospital after he was leveled by Jacob Trouba during a 6-2 loss to the New York Rangers. Team physician Michael Terry said Khaira was released Wednesday morning after undergoing “extensive testing.” The Blackhawks cited the NHL's concussion protocol when they placed Khaira on injured reserve.

SOCCER

Pelé in hospital for colon tumor

Brazilian soccer great Pelé was hospitalized in Sao Paulo to continue his colon tumor treatment. Hospital Albert Einstein said in a statement that 81-year-old Edson Arantes do Nascimento is “stable and expected to be released on the next few days.” Pelé's assistant Pepito Fornos told The Associated Press that Pelé is having chemotherapy sessions to treat the tumor that was found during routine exams at the end of August.