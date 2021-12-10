Coyotes' bills paid after eviction threat

GLENDALE, Ariz. – The Arizona Coyotes are all caught up on their bills. No eviction necessary.

The NHL team paid off its overdue bills Thursday, a day after receiving word the city of Glendale was going to lock them out of Gila River Arena if they didn't get caught up.

Glendale city manager Kevin Phelps sent a letter Wednesday informing the Coyotes they owed $1.3 million, including $250,000 to the city.

Phelps informed the Coyotes that the Arizona Department of Revenue had filed a notice of tax lien for unpaid state and city taxes owned by IceArizona, the Coyotes' ownership company. Phelps also said in his letter that he had instructed ASM Global, which manages Gila River Arena, to not allow the Coyotes in the arena if the bills were not paid by 5 p.m. Dec. 20.

The Coyotes issued a statement Wednesday saying the unpaid bills were an unfortunate human error and they would rectify the situation. They did Thursday.

AUTO RACING

Sato to drive for Coyne Racing

Two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato will drive for Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware next season in a deal announced Thursday that keeps the popular Japanese driver in the IndyCar Series at least another year. Sato spent the last four years driving for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing but was not retained for next season.

COLLEGES

Zags-Washington game canceled

No. 5 Gonzaga's game against Washington scheduled for Sunday has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Huskies' program. The game will not be made up this season. The schools said Thursday that continuing the series is important and the programs would be working to find a date for the game to be played in Spokane next season.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Postponements

The girls and boys basketball games between Snider and Wayne scheduled for today have been postponed to Jan. 5. … The Northrop-Mishawaka Marian girls basketball game scheduled for Saturday has been postponed to Dec. 22.

Area signings

Leo senior Rylan Crawford, a wide receiver and defensive back, will sign with Illinois State on Wednesday. … Two local athletes signed with Bethel: Huntington North catcher Lucas Thorn and East Noble diver Owen Fleck. … Garrett's Graham Kelham, a pitcher and shortstop, has committed to Ball State. … Leo quarterback Jackson Barbour has committed to Lawrence University.

HOCKEY

NHL news

Chicago acquired forward Kurtis Gabriel from Toronto for defenseman Chad Krys. … Vancouver hired veteran NHL executive Jim Rutherford as team president.

SOCCER

Pelé says he'll stay in hospital

Brazilian soccer great Pelé said he will remain in a hospital in Sao Paulo “for a few days” to undergo new exams on his colon tumor. The 81-year-old Edson Arantes do Nascimento was brought to the Albert Einstein hospital this week for chemotherapy sessions to treat the tumor found during routine exams at the end of August. Pelé was hospitalized for almost one month due to the surgery to remove it.

TENNIS

French Open hires director

Two-time major champion Amelie Mauresmo was appointed as tournament director of the French Open, replacing Guy Forget and becoming the first woman to hold the position. Forget resigned this week, citing communication issues with new French tennis federation president Gilles Moretton.