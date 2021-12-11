York, Taylor help Mad Ants stop Iowa

Gabe York scored 29 points and Terry Taylor had 28, as the Mad Ants defeated the Iowa Wolves 105-103 on Friday night at Memorial Coliseum.

York made 10 of 19 shots, including a pivotal 3-pointer with 2:04 remaining, to give the Mad Ants a 97-92 lead in front of an announced crowd of 1,570.

York was 7 of 10 from beyond the arc.

Taylor, who made 12 of 19 shots, had a team-best 13 rebounds.

Keifer Sykes added 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Mad Ants (6-3), who got 12 points and eight rebounds from Bennie Boatwright.

Iowa (4-6) was paced by Chris Silva's 32 points – he made 13 of 14 shots – and 18 rebounds. Former Mad Ants player Brian Bowen II had 15 points and 10 rebounds.

AUTO RACING

IndyCar teams end partnership

Dale Coyne Racing and Vasser Sullivan Racing announced they will end their IndyCar Series partnership. The two teams had worked together for the past four seasons. Coyne's team issued a statement acknowledging Vasser Sullivan wanted to focus on its sports car entries, though the Vasser Sullivan team said it still hopes to compete on North America's top open-wheel circuit.

GOLF

Aussie pair lead QBE Shootout

Australians Jason Day and Marc Leishman posted a 16-under 56 for a one-shot lead in the QBE Shootout in Naples, Florida. They were one shot ahead of Corey Conners and Graeme McDowell and the defending champions, Harris English and Matt Kuchar.

High schools

Area signings, commitments

Leo senior running back Mason Sheron will play football at Davidson. ...Huntington North senior Foster McDonald will play baseball at Lincoln Trail College. ... Adams Central cross country and track runner Luke Boniface will run at Doane. ... Homestead wide receiver Nate Anderson will sign with Western Michigan. ... Three Heritage volleyball players will sign with colleges Tuesday: Layla Meyer (Huntington), Ella Bickel (IU East) and Allison Richman (IU Kokomo). ... Two Woodlan athletes signed with college programs: Rebekah Gentz (soccer, Huntington) and Reagan Salzbrenner (volleyball, Taylor).

Huntington North to host tourney

Huntington North will host a boys basketball holiday tournament Dec. 29 and 30. The Vikings will play Snider in the opening game at 10 a.m. Dec. 29. Fishers, New Haven, Lake Central and Merrillville will also participate. The tournament will feature pool play Dec. 29 and championship games the next day. Tickets will be available at the Huntington North athletic website closer to the event. Tickets will cost $10 for the first day and $6 for the second.

Postponements

The South Adams-Churubusco boys basketball game scheduled for Friday was postponed. A makeup date will be announced. ... Fremont's boys basketball game against Hamilton scheduled for Friday was also postponed. The game will be made up Dec. 23.